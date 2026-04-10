Global Briefing: India withdraws bid to host COP33

India's offer to host 2028 summit 'quietly withdrawn', while Microsoft inks CO2 deal with Indigenous-owned project, and South Korea targets 100GW of clean energy this decade, in this week's Global Briefing roundup
The government of India has this week "quietly withdrawn" its bid to host the COP33 UN Climate Summit in 2028 following a review of its commitments for that year, according to multiple reports. Citing...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis