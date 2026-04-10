Global Briefing: India withdraws bid to host COP33

Stuart Stone
clock • 11 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

India's offer to host 2028 summit 'quietly withdrawn', while Microsoft inks CO2 deal with Indigenous-owned project, and South Korea targets 100GW of clean energy this decade, in this week's Global Briefing roundup

The government of India has this week "quietly withdrawn" its bid to host the COP33 UN Climate Summit in 2028 following a review of its commitments for that year, according to multiple reports. Citing...

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Stuart Stone
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