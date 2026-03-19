Women in Green Business Awards launches for 2026

BusinessGreen is delighted to today announce the Women in Green Business Awards is back for its third year and is now seeking nominations that recognise and celebrate the many women who are working every day to advance the green economy.

Following the success of the past two editions of the awards, which brought together around 400 leading women from across the green economy, the prestigious event will once again provide a unique opportunity to showcase the work of women within the sustainability sector and promote the critical importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in driving forward the net zero transition.

This year's awards will take place on the evening of Wednesday 7th October at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London, bringing together hundreds of sustainability executives, engineers, marketing professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and campaigners for the event's gala dinner and awards ceremony.

The awards are now open for nominations until 17th April. People are invited submit a short nomination for colleagues, peers, or themselves in any number of categories.

The categories cover a wide range of different sectors, roles, and businesses, so if you know of an organisation or individual who would be a worthy finalist - or if you are that person - please do put forward a nomination.

All nominees will then be invited to complete an entry questionnaire, with the most impressive submissions announced as finalists on the 17th June.

Winners and highly commended entries from the list of finalists will be selected by our panel of expert judges, with the winners announced at the glittering awards ceremony in October.

BusinessGreen has also today confirmed Jade Burnett is to chair the judging panel for this year's awards, taking up the reins from the awards' co-founder Cecilia Keating.

"I'm really honoured to be the chair of judges for such prestigious and important awards," Burnett said. "We've recruited a fantastic panel of judges and we're looking forward to receiving the nominations that recognise the many brilliant and inspiring women working every day to advance the green economy and catalyse environmental action across the UK. The Women in Green Business Awards offer a powerful opportunity to celebrate this work and demonstrate the vital role that diversity, equity and inclusion play in driving the net zero transition."

Last year's awards celebrated the success of hundreds of women working right across the green economy, including the likes of our Clean Tech Innovator of the Year Agnes Czako from AirEx Technologies, Leader of the Year Gillian Harrison from Whitefox Technologies, Corporate Sustainability Lead of the Year Kate Chapman from London Marathon Events, and Lifetime Achievement Awards winner Emma Howard Boyd.

The Women in Green Business Awards builds on the success of the UK Green Business Awards, which will this year take place on the evening of Wednesday 24th June as part of London Climate Action Week.

For all the information on the Women in Green Business Awards 2026, including the nomination and entry process, judging panel, and sponsorship opportunities, please check out the event website.