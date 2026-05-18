The end of the road for diesel lorries will help ease pressure on inflation, while electric HGVs can cut freight transport costs, writes Green Alliance's Nicholas Davies
The end of the road for polluting diesel lorries is finally in sight. A long awaited government consultation is considering how the UK could drive truck makers to phase out the sale of lighter diesel heavy...
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