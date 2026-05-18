PuriFire Energy and Severn Trent team up on wastewater to green fuel project

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Innovate UK backed project to explore potential for turning wastewater and sewage sludge into green hydrogen and biomethane fuels

Clean tech start-up PuriFire Energy has today announced it has secured funding to support the development of a new technology that promises to transform wastewater into green hydrogen and biomethane fuels....

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