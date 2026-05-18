PuriFire Energy and Severn Trent team up on wastewater to green fuel project

Innovate UK backed project to explore potential for turning wastewater and sewage sludge into green hydrogen and biomethane fuels
Clean tech start-up PuriFire Energy has today announced it has secured funding to support the development of a new technology that promises to transform wastewater into green hydrogen and biomethane fuels....
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