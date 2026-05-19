'It must become the norm': B Corp movement celebrates 20th anniversary

Group reveals there are now over 10,000 certified B Corps operating across 104 countries
The B Corp movement has today celebrated its 20th anniversary with the publication of its latest impact report, confirming there are now over 10,700 Certified B Corporations across 104 countries, which...
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