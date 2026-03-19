Steel Strategy: Government touts tariffs and green steel innovation to save domestic industry

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Plans to double tariffs on steel imports and boost domestic steel production through electric arc furnaces confirmed as part of new £2.5bn Steel Strategy

The government is to double tariffs on imported steel while setting a new target for the UK to produce at least half the steel it needs, as part of a new strategy designed to support the struggling sector...

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