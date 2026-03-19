Steel Strategy: Government touts tariffs and green steel innovation to save domestic industry

Plans to double tariffs on steel imports and boost domestic steel production through electric arc furnaces confirmed as part of new £2.5bn Steel Strategy
The government is to double tariffs on imported steel while setting a new target for the UK to produce at least half the steel it needs, as part of a new strategy designed to support the struggling sector...
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