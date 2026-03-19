Can the insurance industry get a grip on the looming insurability crisis?

Insured losses from climate risks are on the rise, fuelling fears among analysts that future risks could outpace the insurance industry's ability to manage them
Extreme weather events are leading to a sharp rise in insurance claims that could reach more than $300bn this year - and as climate risks intensify such costs are only expected to increase. That is...
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