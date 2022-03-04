BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in

Are you the best-in-class when it comes to sustainability? If so, then BusinessGreen wants to hear from you.

There is just two weeks left to enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and help us recognise and celebrate the best of the UK's green economy, as we bring together hundreds of the most inspiring green projects, trail-blazing businesses, and talented entrepreneurs.

Now in its 13th year, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are seeking submissions across more than 20 categories that cover every corner of the green economy and are suitable for businesses and projects of all shapes and sizes.

But there are just two weeks left to go to get your submissions in ahead of the entry deadline of midnight on Friday 18 March 2022. You can start your entry now through the event website to make sure your sustainability achievements are recognised and your place is reserved at this must-attend event

Why enter?

The awards have been running for 12 years so, being shortlisted and (fingers crossed!) winning is a great way of showcasing your achievements to the industry.

The awards are hosted by the UK's leading green business media brand.

News and announcements about the awards shortlist and winners are publicised widely on BusinessGreen.com and our social media channels.

Entries are judged by a panel of experts drawn from across the industry.

Winning an award can help to recognise the hard work and achievements of your employees, improving staff morale and motivation. It can also help to attract new talent to your business.

The awards are a chance to promote your sustainability projects from the last 18 months - writing an entry is a fantastic, and often overlooked, opportunity to look at your business activity from a different perspective and evaluate your results.

The awards are free to enter - what do you have to lose?

Take a look at our categories and start an entry now to make sure your sustainability achievements are recognised and your place is reserved at this must-attend event.

"Over the past decade the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards has established itself as a key date in the calendar for the UK's green economy and after two years of disruption we're really excited at the prospect of bringing people back together to celebrate the best of the sector," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray.

"The awards provide a fantastic opportunity to showcase the many innovative projects and inspiring leadership that will be critical to the net zero transition. We've also seen over the years how making the shortlist for the awards can help green businesses and projects raise their profile and secure wider buy-in, often helping to deliver a boost to the pursuit of environmental and commercial goals. I'd urge everyone in the green economy to seize the opportunity to highlight their work and be in with a chance of winning one these coveted awards."

Entry Information:

All written entries for all categories must be no more than 1,000 words.

PDF and other multimedia entries are encouraged and can add personality to your entry.

Video entry, of 5 minutes or less, are also accepted.

The awards are free to enter, but in order to stage the awards we do require all shortlisted entries to attend.

Don't forget to save the awards date in your diary: Wednesday 22 June at The Brewery in Central London.