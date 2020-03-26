green economy
Budget: Lack of clarity over departmental plans sparks green industry concerns
Industry warns of the need for certainty on green policy, as Budget provides more questions than answers
Report: Global green economy grows to $4tr as fossil fuel sector shrinks
FTSE Russell's latest green revenues data shows green economy now level pegging with fossil fuels on six per cent of global economy
ONS: Environmental Goods and Services Sector growing nearly four times faster than wider economy
Official figures confirm sector grew nearly eight per cent in 2015, as industry contributed £63bn to UK economy
Jeremy Corbyn promises Brexit deal with green protections at its heart
Labour leader makes case for close co-operation with EU post-Brexit to fight the common challenge of climate change and protect green jobs and standards