Ofgem pushes for 'fairer' energy cost allocation as clean power shift gathers pace

Energy regulator launches major review of how costs are allocated across Britain's energy system - from generation through to households - in bid to make energy bills fairer

Ofgem has launched a major review into how costs are allocated across the UK's energy system, with a view to creating a "fairer and more efficient" model as clean power transition gathers pace. The...

Study: National clean power targets worldwide failing to align with global ambition
Energy

Progress towards the collective global pledge to triple renewables capacity by 2030 has barely shifted in the past two years since the goal was set two years ago, fresh analysis claims

Michael Holder
clock 31 July 2025 • 5 min read
Octopus Energy slams 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after heat pump advert ban
Energy

UK's largest energy supplier calls for 'robust action' after advertising watchdog upholds complaints that one of its online adverts last year made misleading claims about the cost of its heat pumps

Stuart Stone
clock 30 July 2025 • 5 min read
As Spotify moves to video, the environmental footprint of music streaming hits the high notes
Energy

Spotify currently has 675 million active users - but as this number grows and it expands into video for music streaming, the app's environmental footprint is set to increase

Hussein Boon, University of Westminster
clock 30 July 2025 • 3 min read