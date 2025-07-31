Ofgem pushes for 'fairer' energy cost allocation as clean power shift gathers pace

Energy regulator launches major review of how costs are allocated across Britain's energy system - from generation through to households - in bid to make energy bills fairer
Ofgem has launched a major review into how costs are allocated across the UK's energy system, with a view to creating a "fairer and more efficient" model as clean power transition gathers pace. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis