'A huge milestone for Britain': Renewables provided half of the UK's electricity in 2024

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Collective power output from Britain’s wind, solar, hydro and biomass plants reached a new record high last year, as fossil fuels plummeted to record lows

Renewables provided more than half of Britain's electricity last year, as wind output hit record highs and fossil fuel generation shrank to its lowest ever share, the latest official government data has...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'World's largest': Scottish Government grants consent for huge 4.1GW offshore wind farm

Study: National clean power targets worldwide failing to align with global ambition

More on Energy

Ofgem pushes for 'fairer' energy cost allocation as clean power shift gathers pace
Energy

Ofgem pushes for 'fairer' energy cost allocation as clean power shift gathers pace

Energy regulator launches major review of how costs are allocated across Britain's energy system - from generation through to households - in bid to make energy bills fairer

Amber Rolt
clock 31 July 2025 • 3 min read
Study: National clean power targets worldwide failing to align with global ambition
Energy

Study: National clean power targets worldwide failing to align with global ambition

Progress towards the collective global pledge to triple renewables capacity by 2030 has barely shifted in the past two years since the goal was set two years ago, fresh analysis claims

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 July 2025 • 5 min read
Octopus Energy slams 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after heat pump advert ban
Energy

Octopus Energy slams 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after heat pump advert ban

UK's largest energy supplier calls for 'robust action' after advertising watchdog upholds complaints that one of its online adverts last year made misleading claims about the cost of its heat pumps

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 July 2025 • 5 min read