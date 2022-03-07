'This will encourage the world to go for green solutions': Boris Johnson touts plan for fresh UK energy supply strategy

Boris Johnson has promised to unveil a fresh energy supply strategy "in the days ahead" that will set out the UK's plans to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas and boost domestic sources of clean and fossil fuel energy, as he stressed the government would not be abandoning its climate targets.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during a press conference at Downing Street this afternoon, which followed a meeting with Canada's President Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine following Vladimir Putin's widely-condemned invasion.

With Russia a major global producer of oil and gas, the war has had a knock-on effect on global energy markets, with gas prices soaring and oil prices at one point jumping to $139 a barrel this weekend - the highest in 14 years. As a result UK petrol prices have surged to an average of 155p per litre and speculation is mounting that domestic energy prices are likely to rise further following the recent sharp increase in the price cap.

Meanwhile, the Western alliance is continuing to weigh the case for extending economic sanctions on Russia to cover its oil, gas, and coal exports, and at the same time analysts are warning that Putin could move to further restrict energy supplies in a bid to drive gas and oil prices higher still.

As such, in a bid to juggle concerns over the rising costs of living for consumers alongside the geopolitical need to reduce UK exposure to Russian oil and gas, Johnson said the government was working on a fresh "energy supply strategy" for publication in the coming days.

The precise contents of the strategy remain unclear, but while Johnson stressed the UK's climate goals remained a priority, he conceded that "one of the things that we're looking at is the possibility of using more of our own hydrocarbons" such as North Sea oil and gas.

"Everybody has seen what has happened to the price of oil," he told reporters. "We must do everything we can to protect consumers and the public. There are going to be impacts - let's be in no doubt. But I think it's the right thing to do, to move away from dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. But we've got to do it step by step. We've got to make sure we've got substitute supply. That's what we're working on."

Johnson is facing pockets of pressure from a handful of his own backbench MPs to rethink the UK's decarbonisation plans over cost concerns, while over the weekend Nigel Farage also launched a new campaign to hold a referendum over the 2050 net zero target, to much criticism from green economy figures.

But today the Johnson insisted the push to move away from Russian oil and gas towards more domestic sources of energy "doesn't mean that we are in any way abandoning our commitments to reducing CO2", although he added that "we've got to reflect the reality that there is a crunch on at the moment".

"We need to intensify our self-reliance as a transition with more hydrocarbons, but what we also need to do is go for more nuclear, and much more use of renewable energy," he told reporters. "And I'm going to be setting out an energy supply strategy for the country in the days ahead, so that people have a sense of how we are going to meet people's needs in the short, medium and long-term."

His comments echo those of Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who in recent days has repeatedly made the case for continued investment in renewables, nuclear, hydrogen, and energy efficiency, while rejecting calls to revive the UK's embryonic fracking industry, in response to the crisis.

On a global level, Johnson also suggested the current war being waged by Russia in Ukraine would serve to strengthen the case for moving towards greener sources of energy in order to reduce geopolitical risk and exposure to the global market volatility associated with fossil fuels.

"I see no inconsistency by the way in moving away from dependency on Russian hydrocarbons to moving away from dependency on hydrocarbons altogether," he said. "You can see how this will encourage the world to go for green solutions wherever possible. But clearly there is going to be a transitional period. We're going to have to look for supply, we're going to have to look for substitute supplies from elsewhere, and we're going to have to do it together across the entire coalition of countries that is now condemning Putin's actions."

Johnson, Trudeau, and Rutte had met to discuss further sanctions on Russia following Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, which has upended the geopolitical landscape and spurred a wider energy supply crisis in Europe due to the continent's heavy reliance on Russian oil and gas.

All three leaders promised to continue working together to enable a smooth transition away from dependency on Russian hydrocarbons around the world, while acknowledging that doing so would not be an easy or rapid task.

"There are different dependencies in different countries and we have to be mindful of that," Johnson told reporters. "You can't simply close down use of oil and gas overnight, even from Russia. That's obviously not something that every country in the world can do. We can go fast in the UK, other countries can go fast, there are different dependencies. What we need to do is make sure we are all moving in the same direction. So we all share the same assumptions, and that we accelerate that move, and I think that is what you're going to see."

Also speaking to reporters at the press conference, Trudeau said that while Canada was largely self-reliant with regards to oil and gas, the current crisis would further push countries around the world to look for "more reliable sources of energy - particularly green sources".

"What we're seeing around the world is that Vladimir Putin is not a reliable partner," he said. "We will be there to support as the world moves beyond Russian oil, and indeed beyond fossil fuels to have more renewables in our mix."

Since the war broke out in Ukraine less than a fortnight ago, it has already led to dramatic shifts in energy policies around the world, with reports that the US is considering a complete ban on oil imports from Russia, while the EU is expected to publish a sweeping strategy in the coming days to drastically reduce its dependency on hydrocarbons from Russia.

Having already backed out of the controversial Nordstream 2 gas pipeline from Russia in the wake of the war, Germany has promised to rethink its domestic energy and climate strategies, and yesterday it went further still, earmarking €200bn to fund green industrial efforts between now and 2026.

Germany's finance minister said the investment would help go towards climate resilience, hydrogen technology, and expanding the country's electric vehicle charging network, alongside other measures, according to Reuters.