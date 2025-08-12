'WTAF?': Climate campaigners slam move to sue government over blocked Cumbrian coal mine

Investors in West Cumbria Mining coal mine are reportedly taking the government to court through a secretive and controversial Investor-State Dispute Settlement process
The government is facing legal action from investors in a hugely controversial project to develop a new coal mine in Cumbria, which was last year blocked by the High Court. The case - which was first...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis