Transforming UK steel, glass and cement production could end the North-South divide

Investment in foundation industries is key to industrial heartlands' regeneration and the success of Levelling Up, writes UKRI's Dr Hugh Falkner
Investment in research and development outside the south-east of England is high on the government's 'Levelling Up' agenda, with £100m of funding for ‘innovation accelerators' to turbo-charge local growth....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial