Transforming UK steel, glass and cement production could end the North-South divide

clock • 4 min read

Investment in foundation industries is key to industrial heartlands' regeneration and the success of Levelling Up, writes UKRI's Dr Hugh Falkner

Investment in research and development outside the south-east of England is high on the government's 'Levelling Up' agenda, with £100m of funding for ‘innovation accelerators' to turbo-charge local growth....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

So, you want to take a slow stroll to net zero? OK, but how exactly?

04 February 2022 • 12 min read
02

Rishi Sunak blames fossil fuels for energy bill crisis, as Treasury unveils £9.1bn support package

03 February 2022 • 7 min read
03

Why effective project management is a lynchpin of the UK's 'levelling up' agenda

02 February 2022 • 4 min read
04

'One in five buyers goes electric': Record EV sales take average new car CO2 to record low

04 February 2022 • 4 min read
05

Reports: Treasury set to launch energy bill rebate scheme, as government touts Levelling Up 'Missions'

02 February 2022 • 8 min read

More on Infrastructure

SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Energy

SSE ramps up Net Zero Acceleration Programme with new carbon targets

Energy giant announces new sustainability goals for 2030 as it pledges to deliver a five-fold increase in renewables output

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 February 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: Elmtronics
Technology

Octopus Energy powers up smart grid and electric fleet push

Partnerships set to deliver major smart grid trial and new electric vehicle charger installation service

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 February 2022 • 4 min read
'Climate heroes': Government urged to launch green skills 'charm offensive'
Skills

'Climate heroes': Government urged to launch green skills 'charm offensive'

New study from Social Market Foundation warns of urgent need to recruit and train an 'army of plumbers' to deliver on the UK's heat pump goals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 February 2022 • 6 min read