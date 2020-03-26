Net Zero Now
Missing the point? Understanding environmental policy under a Conservative government
Viridor's Tim Rotheray argues the environmental movement needs to modify its approach so as to harness the Conservative government's stated commitment to climate action and environmental progress
'2050 isn't soon enough': How Sainsbury's plans to deliver net zero emissions in 20 years
CEO insists climate crisis demands more ambitious targets, as he earmarks £1bn of investment to help the supermarket help hit net zero 10 years ahead of the government target
Inside the London Power Tunnels: How the UK energy sector is striving to recruit 400,000 people to power the net zero transition
Some 117,000 new recruits will be needed within the next decade if the UK is to decarbonise power and heat networks in time for 2050
Sainsbury's promises to go net zero by 2040
Supermarket giant is to set Science-Based Target in line with 1.5C of warming, as CEO Mike Coupe pledges to 'put environmental impact at the forefront of every decision we make'
NHS England aims to chart course towards net zero emissions
Three major new initiatives launched in support of NHS's decarbonisation vision
AstraZeneca promises to get to net zero 10 years ahead of schedule
$1bn 'Ambition Zero Carbon' aims for zero carbon emissions across global operations by 2025, and ensure entire value chain is carbon negative by 2030
Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management
Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Citizens' Assembly set to craft UK strategy for Net Zero
110 members of the public will travel to Birmingham this weekend for the first in a series of weekend workshops to help establish how radical the UK could be in pursuing net zero
'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies
Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies
The infrastructure industry must undergo a net zero transformation
Professionals working across the built environment need to kick into a higher gear to drive net zero action, argues Mott MacDonald's Clare Wildfire
'Show leadership': World Economic Forum urges Davos delegates to set net zero goals
All companies attending the Swiss summit have been asked to set targets to hit net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest
A-List: Which companies are the world's climate action leaders? And why are they so commercially successful?
Non-profit CDP has completed its annual assessment of 8,000 of the climate disclosure and transparency of the world's largest companies - and they stand out in more ways than one
Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF commits to net zero carbon by 2030
The fund's new targets are intended to align with targets set by the UK Green Building Council
Microsoft's quest to go 'carbon negative' inspires $1B fund
Heather Clancy takes a microscope to Microsoft's landmark climate pledges
'A bold bet to solve a big problem': Microsoft promises to be 'carbon negative' by 2030
BREAKING: Tech giant promises that by 2050 it will remove as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as it has emitted since its founding in 1975
UK green economy boosts jobs and turnover, but campaigners fear faster growth needed
Green economy turnover swells 4.7 per cent to hit £46.7bn in 2018, but experts warn growth is off track for delivering on net zero goals
Etihad aims for the skies with 2050 net zero goal
Etihad promises to halve its 2019 net emission level by 2035 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
In 2020, the stakes in the climate fight have never been higher
Can the progress unlocked in 2019 drive emissions cuts in 2020? It has to, argues Eliot Whittington of the Corporate Leaders Group
'Unprecedented transformation': European Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
Wind giant Vestas set to become carbon neutral by 2030
Turbine manufacturer says it will cut its carbon footprint by 55 per cent by 2025 and hit 100 per cent by 2030, promising carbon neutrality 'with no offsets'
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
Wates Group promises to go zero carbon by 2025
Construction and property development firm pledges to be zero waste and zero carbon within five years
Study: No net zero without 'significant' offshore wind investment
Research from engineering experts Atkins warns net zero will not be reached in the UK without radical changes to the energy system