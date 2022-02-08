Economic Transition Monitor: UK only large emitter on track to reach net zero

The UK's net zero strategy may be facing growing criticism from a small band of Conservative MPs and their vocal media outriders, but the government's efforts received something of a vote of confidence today from a new report which argues that the UK is one of the only countries in the world to be on track to meet its climate goals.

Investment management firm Invesco today published the first edition of its new Economic Transition Monitor, which aims to regularly monitor the progress of the world's 20 largest emitting economies - dubbed the C20 - on the path to net zero emissions.

To analyse the likely success of meeting national net zero targets Invesco looked at recent trends in emissions, emissions per capita, and the CO2 intensity of economic activity.

Echoing previous analyses published at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow late last year, the report found global emissions are growing again following the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic and are badly off track to meet the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting temperature increases to 1.5C.

The report also found that only the UK is on track to meet its net zero target based on recent trends. It said the UK is the second least CO2 intensive C20 economy, helped by its focus on service industries, and that the carbon intensity of the economy has been gradually falling with the decline over the last 10 years the fastest among the C20.

The study suggests that based on current trends, the UK would achieve net zero emissions by 2037. However, the UK's Climate Change Committee has repeatedly warned that the bulk of the emissions reductions achieved by the UK have been delivered by changes to the power system that have seen coal plants retired and renewables development accelerate. As such, sustaining current emissions reductions trends is set to require more fundamental changes to the UK's economy and infrastructure, leading experts to warn the UK is not currently on track to meet its medium and long term emissions goals.

The Invesco report also highlighted how eight C20 countries, including China and India, are still seeing emissions per capita rise, while based on current trends the US would not meet its net zero goal until 2074 - 24 years later than its stated 2050 target date.

The analysis stressed that to reverse current trends and put the world's largest emitting economies on track to achieve their net zero goals there is an urgent need to accelerate the roll out of clean technologies, and also make them more widely available to developing economies.

"Governments have an important role to play in achieving climate change goals but the private sector's behaviour will be critical," said Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation research at Invesco. "Investors can deploy assets in a way that forces, and profits from, change but can also pressure governments to do the right things. This Monitor will benchmark government progress against the goals they have set and examines what the private sector can do to help countries stay on track to reach net zero."

Jackson also argued that there needed to be more focus at both the policymaking and corporate level on the critical importance of accelerating the deployment clean technologies.

"While consumers have been barraged with a variety of energy saving tips and suggestions on how to minimize their climate impact, the reality is that it is technology, not behavioural changes, that are likely to play the leading role in the economic transition to a cleaner and greener future," he argued. "Many of these technologies have already been developed, and research continues to design more efficient and alternative technologies - from carbon capture and removal to hydrogen energy, pumped storage hydropower and even blockchain - that have the potential to transform our everyday and industrial lives."

The launch of the Economic Transition Monitor comes as the UK government attempts to use its year-long position as President of COP26 to step up calls for other government's to come forward with more ambitious climate strategies.

The Glasgow Climate Pact agreed at COP26 called on all countries without national climate action plans that are not in line with the 1.5C temperature goal established by the Paris Agreement to strengthen their plans ahead of this year's COP27 Summit in Egypt. However, early indications are that many key countries are resisting calls to strengthen their national decarbonisation plans, despite overwhelming evidence that they are not on track to deliver on the 1.5C goal.

