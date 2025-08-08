Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Two months to go

There's not long left to secure your place at this autumn's prestigious Women in Green Business Awards
There is now just two months to go until the second annual Women in Green Business Awards, which will take place in Central London on the evening of October 8th.
This year's awards will take place at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London, featuring a networking reception, gala dinner, keynote speeches, and a prestigious awards ceremony - supported by awards' sponsors Equans and Patch - which will recognise many of the inspiring women working to advance the UK's green economy.
Last year's inaugural awards saw over 350 attendees and was fully booked. This year's event is on track for record attendance and as such finalists are advised to secure their place early to avoid disappointment.
Tables can be booked now through the awards website and bespoke seat packages will be available on request in the coming weeks.
"We were once again blown away by the many brilliant nominations for this year's Women in Green Business Awards, all of which were testament to the remarkable work women are doing to advance the UK's green economy," said Cecilia Keating, chair of the judges and co-founder of the Women in Green Business Awards. "Huge congratulations go to everyone nominated for an award and to our fantastic finalists.
"We look forward to showcasing and celebrating the work of these inspiring women from across the full breadth of the green business community at the awards ceremony in October."
If you have any questions about the Women in Green Business Awards, the booking process, or bespoke sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to Anne-Marie Judge on +44 (0)207 484 9887 or [email protected].