Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Two months to go

There is now just two months to go until the second annual Women in Green Business Awards, which will take place in Central London on the evening of October 8th.

This year's awards will take place at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London, featuring a networking reception, gala dinner, keynote speeches, and a prestigious awards ceremony - supported by awards' sponsors Equans and Patch - which will recognise many of the inspiring women working to advance the UK's green economy.

Last year's inaugural awards saw over 350 attendees and was fully booked. This year's event is on track for record attendance and as such finalists are advised to secure their place early to avoid disappointment.