After a year's delay, the COP26 UN Climate Summit is finally underway, promising a packed schedule of events, speeches, and crucial announcements from world leaders and top business figures alike.

Throughout the fortnight, which officially runs until Friday 12th November - but with the very real possibility of negotiations spilling past the scheduled deadline - the BusinessGreen team will be on the ground in Glasgow to keep you to date with everything you need to know, including exclusive interviews, breaking announcements, and up-to-the-minute analysis on what it all means for businesses and investment. We'll be sharing all that and more here on our live blog.