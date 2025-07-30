Study: UK governance 'creaking' under complexities of net zero drive

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

British Academy urges government to boost community engagement on climate action and empower local leaders to deliver net zero policy

The government must work harder to understand the needs of people and communities across the UK on the pathway to net zero, even as it is forced to manage challenging "frictions" such as strained public...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Biodiversity Net Gain: Could prioritising offsite projects deliver better outcomes for nature and development?

Ribena-maker pledges almost £1m help breed climate-resilient blackcurrants

More on Politics

'We believe in a mix': Starmer defends UK energy policy after Trump wind farm criticism
Wind

'We believe in a mix': Starmer defends UK energy policy after Trump wind farm criticism

Prime Minister argues renewables, nuclear and fossil fuels all have parts to play in UK energy mix during meeting with President Trump in Scotland

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 July 2025 • 5 min read
Farming is the UK's biggest water polluter - but water firms are getting most of the blame
Politics

Farming is the UK's biggest water polluter - but water firms are getting most of the blame

The water pollution saga is far from settled - and won't be until there is a credible strategy for tackling run-off from farms, writes former BBC News journalist Roger Harrabin

Roger Harrabin
clock 28 July 2025 • 3 min read
The government must take a circular economy approach to tackling nitrogen pollution
Politics

The government must take a circular economy approach to tackling nitrogen pollution

Nitrogen pollution from farming, wastewater and industry can damage human health and the environment - the government must deliver a strategy for tackling it, writes Baroness Sheehan, chair of the House of Lords' Environment and Climate Change Committee...

Baroness Sheehan
clock 24 July 2025 • 4 min read