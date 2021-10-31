Boris Johnson is set to tentatively commit a further £1bn from the UK overseas aid budget over the next five years towards assisting developing nations with the impacts of climate change, as he delivers a COP26 opening address tomorrow geared at pressuring world leaders to accelerate their climate ambitions.

Amid scores of world leaders slated to address the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow from tomorrow afternoon, the UK Prime Minister is expected to use his speech to demand the world moves from aspiration to action to limit rising temperatures, while also upping the UK's own climate finance pledge.

"Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change," Johnson is expected to say in his speech. "It's one minute to midnight and we need to act now. If we don't get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow."

Johnson is expected to announce that the UK will provide £12.6bn in climate finance to developing nations over five years between 2020 and 2025, with the money delivered through the overseas aid budget - but only if Britain's economy grows as is currently forecast over the coming years.

It follows the Chancellor Rishi Sunak's announcement last week that the UK would return to spending 0.7 per cent of GDP on international aid by 2024-25 thanks to an improved outlook for the economy, having controversially cut back on that budget last year in the wake of the pandemic to heavy criticism from climate campaigners.

The UK had previously pledged in 2019 to deliver £11.6bn in climate finance by 2025, and Johnson's announcement tomorrow would therefore add another £1bn to the commitment over the period, assuming the economy grows and the UK returns to its previous 0.7 per cent overseas aid threshold.

But with the additional £1bn in climate finance only contingent on UK economic growth, Tom Burke - chairman and co-founder of climate think tank E3G - warned that "the small print means that the money still may not materialise".

"This looks much more like managing today's headlines than managing a climate crisis," Burke said.

Even so, with climate finance set to be a major bone of contention at the Summit, its hosts will hope the fresh commitment can help improve trust between richer and poorer nations as the crunch talks get underway proper this week in Glasgow.

It follows the news yesterday that the UK's COP26 co-host Italy has also promised to ramp up its climate finance provision, boosting its commitment almost threefold to $1.4bn a year.

To date, however, richer nations have still failed to meet their collective pledge of providing $100bn a year to assist vulnerable nations with preparing for and dealing with the worsening impacts of rising temperatures, much to the frustration of developing nations' negotiating teams.

And while an action plan for developed countries to deliver on the $100bn goal - which has been dubbed a "totemic" figure by COP26 President Alok Sharma - was published by the OECD last week, it set out an expectation that the target would likely not be met until 2023.

In a bid to smooth global diplomatic relations and boost the chances of success in Glasgow, Johnson has therefore sought to dial up his rhetoric towards larger economies and emitters in the run up to the Summit, which he has warned could end in failure.

In the wake of the G20 Summit in Rome yesterday - which saw nations commit to redoubling their efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5C - Johnson claimed that countries most responsible for climate change "are not yet doing their fair share of the work".

And in his address in Glasgow tomorrow afternoon, Johnson is also expected to deliver a similar message of urgency to world leaders attending the Summit over the next fortnight, while reiterating his common calling-card for action on "coal, cats, cash and trees".

"We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees," Johnson is expected to say. "Not more hopes and targets and aspirations, valuable though they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change. We need to get real about climate change and the world needs to know when that's going to happen."

Responding to the PM's expected speech tomorrow, E3G's diplomacy and geopolitics lead Alex Scott said Johnson was right to call for accelerated climate action, but warned that achieving it would require a great deal of diplomatic work over the next fortnight.

"There is a deal to be done at COP, but to deliver it he needs to persuade rich countries to fully deliver on their past promises and work together to leverage the trillions of finance needed for countries to recover better and fight climate change," Scott said.