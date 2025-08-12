Preparing the built environment for net zero - turning ambition into action

Partner Insight: As the world accelerates toward a low‑carbon future, senior estates and facilities management leaders have an increasingly vital role in driving decarbonisation and climate adaptation efforts across their property portfolios.
In an era marked by the lasting impacts of the pandemic and evolving workplace expectations, increasing sustainability demands and rising climate risks, the role of senior estates and facilities management...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis