Preparing the built environment for net zero - turning ambition into action

clock • 4 min read
Preparing the built environment for net zero - turning ambition into action

Partner Insight: As the world accelerates toward a low‑carbon future, senior estates and facilities management leaders have an increasingly vital role in driving decarbonisation and climate adaptation efforts across their property portfolios.

In an era marked by the lasting impacts of the pandemic and evolving workplace expectations, increasing sustainability demands and rising climate risks, the role of senior estates and facilities management...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Net Zero Now

What's slowing down your net zero journey?
Net Zero Now

What's slowing down your net zero journey?

Partner insight: Verco’s new, online assessment helps you prioritise your net zero barriers and provides expert advice on the next steps towards your sustainability goals

Andrew Todd, Verco
clock 17 July 2025 • 2 min read
UK government relaunches Net Zero Council
Net Zero Now

UK government relaunches Net Zero Council

Council aims to bring together senior figures from the public and private sectors to explore how to accelerate the transition to a net zero emission economy

Amber Rolt
clock 06 February 2025 • 3 min read
UK Net Zero Business Census: Major new survey aims to track UK corporates' climate journey
Net Zero Now

UK Net Zero Business Census: Major new survey aims to track UK corporates' climate journey

Backed by the CBI, Institute of Directors, major firms and trade bodies, the two-month survey aims to identify opportunities and barriers for bolder action on net zero

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 May 2024 • 3 min read