UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa today proclaimed that "success is entirely possible" in Glasgow, as the long-delayed COP26 UN Climate Summit kicked off on a cautiously-optimistic note amid a flurry of fresh commitments from the likes of Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) executive secretary spoke during the official opening of the Summit this morning, as countries swiftly adopted the agenda for the talks, emphasising the key aims of raising ambition on all fronts and finalising several key outstanding aspects of the Paris Agreement.

Negotiations over the next two weeks are expected to be fraught amid competing priorities from different nations, further exacerbated by brittle trust between richer and poorer economies over financial support to fund climate adaptation measures. There are also concerns over representation of some countries at the talks due to Covid-19 restrictions and the lack of universal access to vaccinations.

Yet the official agenda for the Summit was quickly agreed to by all countries today, thereby avoiding a lengthy debate over its content of the sort that has often dogged the opening few days of previous UN conferences.

It marked a positive beginning to the fortnight of talks, which saw Espinosa argue that success at COP26 was "entirely possible because we have the platform for action", as she described the landmark Paris Agreement brokered six years ago as "a covenant of hope with humanity".

However, with current national climate action plans putting the planet on track for a potentially catastrophic 2.7C of warming this century, Espinosa also made plain what was at stake during the talks, as she stressed that "greater ambition is now critical".

"We have no choice but to make COP26 a success," Espinosa said. "For that, we need unity of purpose. We need to leave Glasgow with a balanced package of decisions that reflects the positions of all countries."

"We stand at a pivotal point in history," she added. "We either choose to achieve rapid and large-scale reductions of emissions to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C, or we accept that humanity faces a bleak future on this planet."

The UN climate chief's rallying call struck a note of contrast with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the wake of the G20 Summit in Rome this afternoon, during which he warned the Glasgow Summit could end in failure and controversially suggested the entire Paris Agreement could be at risk. "The countries most responsible for historic[al] and present day emissions are not yet doing their fair share of the work," Johnson said. "If we are going to prevent COP26 from being a failure, then that must change and I must be clear, that if Glasgow fails then the whole thing fails. The Paris agreement will have crumpled at the first reckoning."

Johnson's comments came as the G20 failed to deliver a hoped for commitment on phasing out the use of coal power, prompting criticism from green groups. However, analysts said a new pledge from G20 leaders to "take further" action to "formulate, implement, update and enhance, where necessary, our 2030 NDCs [national climate plans]" combined with a reiteration of support for the Paris Agreement's 1.5C temperature goal could pave the way for a stronger agreement in Glasgow on how to strengthen decarbonisation plans in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the close of the G20 and the opening of COP26 came amid a flurry of fresh climate commitments from several countries this weekend.

Israel became the latest nation to announce a net zero emissions target for 2050, following the same pledge from Thailand two days ago. In addition, New Zealand today set out plans to cut its emissions in half by 2030, thereby strengthening its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, as parties were expected to do before arriving in Glasgow. Campaign groups, however, bemoaned an overreliance on carbon offsets and "problematic accounting" underpinning New Zealand's fresh target.

Elsewhere, COP26 co-hosts Italy delivered some positive momentum on climate finance, with the nation's Prime Minister Mario Draghi today promising to almost triple its commitment to $1.4bn a year, nudging richer nations slightly nearer to their totemic collective goal of delivering $100bn a year of climate finance from 2020. However, the target is still not expected to be met until 2023 and the failure to deliver fully on the $100bn funding pledge is set to be a major source of tension over the next fortnight of talks.

The latest commitments highlight some of the UN's key priorities for the Summit over the next two weeks, with countries under pressure to ramp up their climate pledges in support of the Paris Agreement, particularly by enhancing emissions reduction targets for 2030, and boosting support for climate adaptation and loss and damage in the face of increasingly extreme climatic events.

The official opening ceremony marked the formal handover of the COP Presidency from Chile to the UK and Italy, with Alok Sharma taking over the mantle of COP26 President from Chile's Carolina Schmidt, who acted as COP25 President in Madrid two years' ago.

Speaking shortly after Espinosa earlier, COP26 President Alok Sharma emphasised the importance of "ever increasing ambition" from nations over the coming decade, which is widely regarded as pivotal for keeping the chances of a 1.5C world on the table.

The former UK Business Secretary also warned that "the lights are flashing red on the climate dashboard" and that "the window to keep 1.5C in reach is closing", as he promised to deliver transparency and inclusivity for all nations at the conference.

"In each of our countries, we are seeing the devastating impacts of a changing climate - floods, cyclones, wildfires, record temperatures - and we know that our shared planet is changing for the worse," he said. "And we can only address that together, through this international system."

"I believe that we can resolve the outstanding issues, we can move the negotiations forward, and we can launch a decade of ever increasing ambition and action," Sharma continued. "And together we can seize the enormous opportunities for green growth, for good, green jobs, for cheaper, cleaner power - but we need to hit the ground running to develop the solutions that we need. And that work starts today. And we will succeed or fail as one."

Commentators including UK Climate Chance Committee chief executive Chris Stark, pondered whether Sharma's emphasis on "ever increasing ambition" indicated the potential for the emergence at COP26 of a stricter framework under which countries would be expected to update their national climate action plans or NDCs more frequently than the current five year timetable.

Interesting that @AlokSharma_RDG chose to use these words again at the opening of #COP26



"Glasgow must launch a decade of *ever-increasing* ambition"



If that's the Glasgow mantra. Implies need for a stronger process to bend emissions downwards even more sharply in coming years. — Chris Stark (@ChiefExecCCC) October 31, 2021

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Sharma again emphasised the need for ambition, collaboration, and concrete pledges over the next fortnight, but he also sought to avoid overhyping the Summit's importance, stressing the task at hand would continue regardless of the outcome.

"Climate change is a large challenge, and one meeting isn't going to be able to address everything," he said.

Sharma also said he expected a number of key climate announcements from the private sector this week. "To be able to do the transformation effects that we want across the global economy, it will require trillions of dollar," he said. "But I do think the private sector is wanting to and willing to step up to the plate. And I suspect we will hear further announcements over these coming days from the private sector as well."

The opening of COP26 coincided with the close of the G20 Summit in Italy today, where the world's leading economies unveiled a mixed bag for the climate.

G20 nations announced a collective pledge to achieve carbon neutrality "by or around mid-century", formally endorsed the Paris Agreement's more stretching 1.5C temperature limit as a common goal, and committed to updating and enhancing their 2030 NDCs.

But climate campaigners slammed the G20 statement today as "weak", arguing that it fell short on detail and failed to set out concrete terms for countries would practically meet their pledges.

Many of those at the G20 will now be travelling straight to Glasgow this evening, with world leaders and high profile figures set to kick off the COP26 Summit proper tomorrow afternoon with a star-studded set of speeches that will spill over into Tuesday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, and Prince Charles are on the agenda to address the Summit tomorrow, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian PM Narendra Modi, and Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel will then take to the stage on Tuesday, when Canada's PM Justin Trudeau and Japan's Fumio Kishida are also slated to appear, alongside scores of other world leaders.

Gareth Redmond-King, COP26 Lead at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said that while COP26 was the most significant UN climate summit since that in Paris six years ago, success in Glasgow would be "more complex to define than it was in 2015".

"Progress across a range of areas will be needed to keep the Paris Agreement goals within reach: closing gaps (on emissions pledges, finance, adaptation plans and support for developing countries with climate loss and damage); finalising the rules of how the Paris Agreement works; and significant and far-reaching real-world commitments from as many nations as possible to phase out coal, end deforestation, cut methane and speed up the clean energy transition," he said. "Progress across these areas can build momentum beyond COP26 and ensure the world leaves Glasgow committed to short-term action this decade to deliver on the promises made at Paris."