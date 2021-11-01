It is not just Prime Ministers and Presidents who are today calling for an acceleration in global climate action. A global survey published to coincide with today's speeches from world leaders at the COP26 Climate Summit reveals that the overwhelming majority of CEOs are desperate to see more ambitious climate policy signals from governments around the world.

Undertaken by the United Nations Global Compact and consultancy giant Accenture, the survey was based on extensive one-on-one interviews with more than 100 leading chief executives and a survey of over 1,230 CEOs across 113 countries and 21 industries. It found that only 18 per cent of CEOs said that governments and policymakers have given them the clarity needed to meet their sustainability and climate change targets.

It also stressed that CEOs regard policy weaknesses as a major barrier to the acceleration of their decarbonisation efforts. Nearly three-quarters said they feel increasing pressure to act to deliver on climate and environmental goals, while 57 per cent said they were prioritising climate action as part of their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But to date just seven per cent said they are 'advanced' in setting up early warning systems to prepare for climate-risk events, and while 71 per cent say they are actively working to develop a net-zero emissions target and 57 per cent believe they are operating in line with a 1.5C temperature goal, only two per cent of these companies have a formal target validated by the independent Science-Based Targets initiative.

Similarly, nearly two-thirds of leaders said they were already advancing new net zero business models and solutions, but only 16 per cent said their net zero plans were at an advanced stage.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said it was critical governments and businesses work together to advance the net zero transition. "There are two possible roads ahead: a deeply flawed business as usual approach, or a global economy that protects people, the planet and the natural systems that sustain us," she said. "Business as usual is no longer an option. It is clear from the CEOs we surveyed that the business community feels unprepared to deal with our climate emergency."

Titled Climate Leadership in the Eleventh Hour, the report also highlights how CEOs are more aware than ever before of pressure from investors and capital markets for them to develop credible net zero strategies.

"The Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement commitments offer the clearest roadmap for how business should lead on climate and the innovation required to solve the world's greatest challenges," said Peter Lacy, Accenture's global Sustainability Services lead, chief responsibility officer and member of the Global Management Committee. "But with only a narrow window of time left to meet these goals, and with the physical effects of climate change being felt sooner than most CEOs expected, leaders must be stand up and be held accountable for measurable performance. The science, economics and data tell us that when leaders bridge business value with sustainability and technology impact, competitive advantage can thrive."

He added that there were encouraging reasons to think that corporate net zero strategies could advance rapidly in the coming years.

"CEOs used to say that the relevant technologies were too nascent - well, they're now mature," Lacy said. "Or they would say that investors and capital markets were not fully on board with ESG data. But they are now. What we simply don't have more of now is time. Governments must act, and CEOs are ready to step up. This is not just the right thing to do - there is real business value at stake as well."