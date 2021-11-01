Net zero will only be possible if we realise the full potential of flexibility

By taking action now, flexible technologies will be an enabler of net zero, explains RenewableUK's Yonna Vitanova
Reaching net zero by 2050 will require a step-change in how we govern and operate the electricity system. As the deployment of renewable generation increases over the coming years, flexible technologies...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals
Choose from our 3 paid membership levels