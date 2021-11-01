First Bus's Caledonia depot is the largest bus depot in the UK and will complete its transformation to an EV charging hub by the end of 2022 | Credit:First Bus

First Bus has partnered with Hitachi Europe to accelerate the decarbonisation of its Caledonia bus depot in Glasgow, the UK bus company today announced.

The European subsidiary of engineering giant Hitachi is to provide 148 electric buses to First Bus over the next 18 months to kick off the strategic partnership, which is also set to include the provision of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and smart charging software.

The partners also plan to explore possibilities for on-site zero carbon power generation as part of the joint decarbonisation programme, in a move which could see First Bus generate and consume its own clean electricity.

Work began to transform First Bus's Caledonia depot, the UK's largest bus depot, to an EV charging hub in June. The bus company is aiming to operate a fully electric fleet by 2035 and intends to complete the transformation of its Caledonia site by the end of 2022. The site has been designed to accommodate up to 300 electric buses, with the first 148 from Hitachi to be deployed over the next 18 months.

"As leaders in sustainable mobility, First Bus is keen to work with suppliers, partners, and stakeholders to support swift and significant changes in the bus market," said Andrew Jarvis, portfolio managing director at First Bus. "This innovative and progressive partnership with Hitachi exemplifies that we aren't just committed to meeting Government guidelines about sustainable energy, but that we're eager to explore and create greener solutions for the future."

As part of the partnership, Hitachi Europe will provide batteries on a subscription basis to First Bus's Caledonia charging hub as well as telematics software for the charging hub and electric buses. The software will offer live status information on charging points, including which vehicles are connected to which charger and how long each bus has until it is fully powered, helping to minimise electricity costs and manage grid balancing requirements by ensuring demand does not pull too much power from the grid at peak times.

Commenting on today's announcement, Ram Ramachander, EMEA chief commercial officer and chief digital officer of Hitachi Europe, said: "Our partnership with First Bus marks a significant step for Hitachi in our goal to deliver zero carbon solutions to the mobility sector. We are immensely proud to be a part of this important deployment and look forward to helping First Bus deliver full fleet decarbonisation by 2035 and working together on wider sustainable technology innovations."

The news comes as COP26 kicks off in Glasgow, during which Hitachi Europe and First Bus will hold an event at the Caledonia depot, inviting guests to take a tour of the city and the site, and watch a documentary on the history of public transport while they charge their vehicles.