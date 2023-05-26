Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and the net zero jobs boom: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Allocation of £200m of walking and cycling infrastructure funding draws criticism from active travel campaigners.

- By Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

David Antonioli to stay on as senior consultant to board to help advise transition to new leadership under interim CEO Judith Simon.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

But Committee warns a 'hands-off approach will not work' as it urges government to grasp green growth opportunity in face of increasing competitive threat from US and EU.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Graham Stuart insists new oil and gas licenses are compatible with UK climate goals, as he argues UK can continue to attract green investment without engaging in 'subsidy race'.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

But agency warns global economy risks becoming over-reliant on a handful of green manufacturing hubs, while heat pump, wind turbine, and green hydrogen capacity needs to accelerate.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.