Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and the net zero jobs boom: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Verra's CEO steps down, boomtime for solar and batteries, and UK oil licensing : BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods excluded from latest round of active travel funding

Allocation of £200m of walking and cycling infrastructure funding draws criticism from active travel campaigners.

By Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating) 

 

Verra CEO and founder steps down as carbon credits body eyes 'next phase'

David Antonioli to stay on as senior consultant to board to help advise transition to new leadership under interim CEO Judith Simon.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

CCC: Net zero can deliver 725,000 net jobs increase for the UK

But Committee warns a 'hands-off approach will not work' as it urges government to grasp green growth opportunity in face of increasing competitive threat from US and EU.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Energy Minister: 'We will never license oil and gas development in the UK that isn't compatible with net zero'

Graham Stuart insists new oil and gas licenses are compatible with UK climate goals, as he argues UK can continue to attract green investment without engaging in 'subsidy race'.

- by James Murray (@James_BG

 

IEA: World on cusp of solar and battery manufacturing boom

But agency warns global economy risks becoming over-reliant on a handful of green manufacturing hubs, while heat pump, wind turbine, and green hydrogen capacity needs to accelerate.

- by James Murray (@James_BG

 

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff

Time to step up to the energy storage challenge

Worker engagement is critical to achieving net zero

