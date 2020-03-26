IEA
IEA: Oil and gas companies can't ignore the climate crisis
Fossil fuel firms must develop a clear strategy for managing the low carbon transition, experts are set to warn attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos
IEA: Rapid pivot to clean technologies essential to meet global climate goals
Alignment with Paris Agreement remains long way off but investment in energy efficiency, offshore wind, and battery storage could yet place countries on a sustainable course, IEA declares in World Energy Outlook 2019
IEA laments 'lost opportunity' as energy intensity improvements suffer slowdown
Agency warns primary energy intensity improved at its slowest rate since 2010 last year
IEA: Solar set for 'spectacular' growth over next five years
New forecasts from International Energy Agency suggest world will add 1,200GW of new renewables capacity by 2024
Irish PM Leo Varadkar to chair high-level energy efficiency commission
Sluggish improvement rates in global energy efficiency prompts IEA to convene group of business and political leaders to help find solutions
IEA: Neglect of nuclear threatens low-carbon transition
Failing to invest in the future of nuclear power will make global transition to green power 'much harder', experts warn
Schroders forecasts slowdown in global warming - but it's not time to celebrate yet
Surge in public concern over climate change and spike in electric vehicle sales, but fossil fuel investment remains a headache
'Deeply worrying': New global renewables capacity stalls in 2018
International Energy Agency data prompts fresh concerns about world's ability to meet long-term climate change goals
IRENA and IEA strengthen ties as cost estimates plummet for renewables
Two international bodies agree to strengthen collaboration, as IRENA revises down its estimates for renewables costs through to 2050
'Another warning': IEA warns five year decline in industrial economies' emissions has ground to a halt
Agency warns there will be an uptick in greenhouse gas emissions this year from industrialised and developing economies alike
Need to know: Five takeaways from IEA's World Energy Outlook 2018
Peak coal, electric vehicle take-off and green power growth - everything you need to know from the International Energy Agency's annual bumper report
Energy efficiency alone could deliver global emissions peak and slash bills by $500bn, IEA predicts
Energy efficiency could prove a climate saviour according to the IEA, and yet the policy action needed to help realise huge savings is weakening
Energy sector's carbon emissions to grow for second year running
IEA head says growth in renewables needs to be paired with coal plant closures
IEA warns of 'worrying trend' as global investment in renewables falls
Fossil fuels increased share of energy supply investment last year - the first time since 2014
IEA: Electric vehicles to triple by 2020
Latest projection from International Energy Agency sees huge growth in EV numbers globally, but the surge could deliver a major shortfall in fuel tax revenues
Corporate renewables market on the march in 75 countries
New report released at Clean Energy Ministerial confirms corporate demand for renewable power is accelerating fast
Mark Carney warns of potential 'catastrophic' climate impact on financial markets
As new study accuses IEA of underestimating level of disruption from clean power, Bank of England governor again stresses systemic risks presented by climate change
Can renewables really compete in the oil-rich Middle East?
The region is keen to move away from oil, but Siemens' outlook report still suggests gas power could remain dominant through to 2035 - are renewables once again being underestimated?
IRENA: All renewables to be cost competitive with fossil fuels by 2020
'Turning to renewables for new power generation is not simply an environmentally conscious decision, it is now - overwhelmingly - a smart economic one'
World Energy Outlook 2017: China's rise to green power leader, and all the other need-to-know predictions from the IEA
BusinessGreen rounds up the 10 key insights for green business leaders from today's landmark IEA report
Five things you need to know from the IEA's latest renewables report
Annual state of the sector report from the International Energy Agency offers fresh forecasts of a solar surge
IEA: Electricity powers past fossil fuels to claim investment top spot
Clean energy investment as a share of global spend hits record high in 2016, driving electricity investment past oil, gas, and coal supply spend for the first time in history
Global electric vehicles fleet hits two million - is the market in the fast lane towards exponential growth?
IEA analysis shows 60 per cent growth in global EV numbers last year, bolstered by increased investment and cutting edge research
What will it take to hit our Paris goals?
Limiting warming to "well below" two degrees will require unprecedented policy action and pushing technology to the "maximum possible limit", International Energy Agency warns