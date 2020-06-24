carbon credits
IHS Markit launches world-first carbon credit index
New index prices carbon credits at $23.65
BNP Paribas launches voluntary climate offsetting platform
ClimateSeed goes live with 19 project developers promoting and selling carbon credits
ABP Food Group hits carbon targets two years early, thanks to green power
Major European meat processor has converted to green electricity at all of its UK beef and lamb processing sites
This $118m mutual fund pays companies in carbon credits
Backed by SAP, Danone and Schneider Electric, the new Livelihoods Fund aims to avert the emissions of up to 25 million tons of carbon