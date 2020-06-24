green jobs
Just Transition: Scottish government urged to beef up local content for renewables projects
New Economics Foundation report argues more should be done to ensure local communities enjoy economic benefits from new renewables projects
Repowering manufacturing: How to bring good green jobs home
As the New Economics Foundation publishes its report on how to maximise industrial and jobs benefits from Scotland's renewables drive, David Powell explores the key recommendations
Labour launches green jobs tour
Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey will meet workers and businesses across the UK to discuss how the Labour party can meet its green job targets
In battling the climate crisis, we must also avert a jobs crisis
UK needs urgent rethink of approach to renewables if decarbonisation is to boost jobs and ensure a Just Transition, argues Sue Ferns of Prospect
Renewable energy jobs in UK plunge by a third
Report reveals investment in the sector has halved in recent years
Spring Statement: Hammond set to step up climate action in response to School Strikes
Chancellor Philip Hammond will reportedly use his Spring Statement to unveil fresh green policy measures, as Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell promises bolder climate from Labour
Understanding the policy principles for a 'Just Transition'
'Just transition' was the hot topic at last year's COP24 climate conference in Poland - but how can governments and businesses actually deliver on their promises?
Report: North of England poised for green jobs boom
Think-tank IPPR suggests workers in the North could benefit from 46,000 new green jobs by 2030
Future Jobs: How green farmers are enjoying organic growth
Scottish farmer Pete Ritchie has embraced growing demand for organic produce and is reaping the rewards
Future Jobs: The vegan fashion designer shaking up the world of wallets
Helen Farr-Leander, founder of Surrey-based vegan wallet brand Watson & Wolfe, lifts the lid on her work as a sustainable fashion entrepreneur
Millennials want green jobs, survey reveals
BEIS survey of 1,000 young people aged 18-24 reveals climate concerns and "exciting opportunities" are driving young people towards careers in the green economy
The Industrial Strategy: taking clean growth to the next level
The government's Industrial Strategy is a good start - but for the UK to lead in clean growth it needs to attract investment in project pipelines, local supply chains and skills, argues Nick Molho of the Aldersgate Group
Green jobs are alive and well, and these six companies prove it
From Amazon to Unilever, here's a sampler of high-profile brands building out sustainability career opportunities