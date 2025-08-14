Corporate climate retreat? Our numbers tell a different story entirely

Contrary to any prevailing narrative, the big picture is clear: corporate climate action is growing worldwide - writes David Kennedy, CEO of the Science-Based Targets initiative
There's a negative narrative emerging over the last months suggesting corporates are walking away from commitments on climate action. But this is in stark contrast to the conversations I've had with hundreds...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis