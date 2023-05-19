Low Traffic Neighbourhoods excluded from latest round of active travel funding

The government has confirmed it will not fund any new Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) schemes in its latest batch of active travel funding, prompting criticism from environmental campaigners.

This morning, the Department for Transport announced how it would be allocating its latest wave of funding for cycling and walking infrastructure schemes, detailing how it has assigned £200m across 265 schemes in 60 areas of the country.

The DfT claims the investment - which comes after the government controversially slashed its active travel budget - would fund 121 miles of new cycle track, 77 miles of new paths and greenways, and initiatives to make streets safer around 130 schools.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the government wanted people be able to "choose cheaper, greener and healthier travel", whilst growing the economy.

"This £200m investment will improve road safety, ease congestion and ultimately improve the health and wellbeing of the millions of people choosing active travel," he added.

However, in a move that has angered some environmental campaigners, the government's announcement states that: "The winning projects have demonstrated they provide people with attractive choices to use cycling and walking for local journeys, and do not include any low traffic neighbourhood schemes. Local authorities have worked closely with local people to ensure the schemes benefit the community as a whole."

Active travel campaigners were left unimpressed with the government's decision to not fund any further LTNs, despite growing evidence the schemes can make streets safer and less polluted.

Leo Murray, director of innovation at climate charity Possible, slammed the government's decision, arguing its capitulation to vocal critics of LTNs would increase congestion on the UK's roads.

"Well, huge congratulations are due to the clown car cavalcade of puce-faced pensioners, social justice concern trolls, white van men, right wing columnists & conspiracy theorists who have worked so hard to keep every street open to cars cars cars," he wrote on Twitter. "You won."

Watch as the furious insistence on ‘clean air for all' and sudden interest in disabled people's mobility and women's safety etc etc melt away before our very eyes, leaving John stewart and little ninja standing alone with their placards in an endless sea of slow moving traffic https://t.co/2d8zzFdVqU — Leo Murray @[email protected] (@crisortunity) May 19, 2023

Matt Winfield, executive director for Sustrans stessed the "welcome" news came against a backdrop of cuts to the UK's active travel budget.

"The devil is in the detail as active travel funding cuts announced in March mean investment will plummet over the next two years," he said. "This will put the UK back years in our collective goal of improving public health, cutting carbon emissions and supporting local economic growth."

The announcements comes just a few days after a report warned the government's transport decarbonisation policies were currently in "reverse gear", noting that recent climate policy documents had downgraded the government's plans to reduce traffic congestion and drive a modal shift away from passenger cars.

The report, published earlier this week by the Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions, notes the carbon reduction pathway for transport set out in March's Carbon Budget Delivery Plan is less ambitious than the Transport Decarbonisation Plan published 21 months previous.

The report, authored by University of Leeds professor Greg Marsden, said there is "no indication" that there will be anything more than business-as-usual funding made available for the next round of Local Transport Plans to cut carbon.

"The policy portfolio, as currently constructed, means that government is planning for traffic growth," the report stresses. "The ambitions of the Climate Change Committee (CCC) for the Sixth Carbon Budget for surface transport are, therefore, off the table."

Marsden said there seemed to be "little appetite" to depart from "business-as-usual" planning for transport.

"This is why transport has been the slowest to decarbonise sector and is the biggest emitter in the economy," he said. "The ambition set out by the Department for Transport less than two years ago seems to have largely gone. It is not yet too late to shift to lower carbon transport futures which deliver emissions savings faster and better and fairer transport systems for users, but the window for doing this is closing."

