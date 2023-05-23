Verra CEO and founder steps down as carbon credits body eyes 'next phase'

Verra's founder David Antonioli has stepped down after 15 years at the helm of the carbon offset standards-setter, with the non-profit appointing a new interim CEO "to help better meet the markets' growing demands".

Antonioli has led the voluntary carbon markets certification body as CEO since 2007, overseeing the rapid growth of its Verified Carbon Standard Programme as increasing numbers or companies and organisations sought to use carbon credits to support corporate climate targets in recent years.

At the same time, the voluntary carbon market has faced growing criticism from environmental groups which continue to question the credibility of enabling companies to 'offset' their carbon emissions, as well as raising concerns that many offset projects may not deliver promised carbon savings.

Antonioli's departure as Verra's CEO was announced last night by the non-profit firm, which said he would continue to serve as a senior consultant to its board to help advice the transition to new leadership.

Chair of Verra's board, Ken Markowitz, hailed Antonioli's "immeasurable impact on Verra and on the global climate action community".

"Under David's leadership, Verra has grown into an organisation that is critical to achieving the goal of the Paris Agreement and ensuring sustainable development around the world," he said. "We are grateful for what he has contributed and are glad that we will be able to draw on his expertise as Verra enters its next phase."

Announcing plans to step down as Verra's CEO yesterday, Antonioli said he was "incredibly grateful" to his co-workers who he said had "helped make this organisation what it is today".

"Together, we have built an organisation that ensures integrity and embraces innovation to tackle some of our most vexing environmental and sustainable development challenges," he said.

During Antonioli's tenure as CEO, he oversaw development of Verra's carbon offset environmental and social standards programme, through which it works with businesses, governments, and civil society to provide certifications designed to ensure the integrity of carbon offset projects, such as rainforest protection programmes.

The non-profit has grown from an initial staff of just two people 15 years ago to 140 employees today, and is now one of the leading certifiers of carbon credits on the global voluntary carbon market, boating corporate clients such as Disney, Shell, and Gucci.

However, the organisation has faced controversy in recent months with an investigation led by The Guardian, SourceMaterial and Die Zeit claiming many rainforest carbon offset projects verified by Verra were largely worthless and did not represent genuine CO2 reductions - claims that were strenuously denied by the non-profit.

Verra has since announced plans to phase-out and replace its rainforest offsets programme by mid-2025, having been consulting on rule changes since 2021.

Verra's president Judith Simon will now take the reins as the non-profit's interim CEO as it works to deliver the promised reforms. Simon has previously worked in executive roles in the private sector at a number of large US firms, including real estate firms Zillow and Redfin, as well as used vehicle retailer CarMax and logistics firm Circuit City.

Antonioli said her appointment was "part of Verra's long-term strategy to lead, elevate and scale the organisation".

"Her business acumen is exactly what Verra needs to better meet the markets' growing demands," he said. "I look forward to staying engaged and supporting Verra and the board of directors throughout this transition."

Simon praised Antonioli's "steady leadership and the vast experience he brought to the organisation".

"Simply put, Verra would not be what it is today without David's vision and commitment to integrity in the carbon markets," she added. "His ongoing guidance will be an asset to me and to Verra as we continue to build on the reforms he put in place to strengthen Verra's programs and, in turn, impact."

