Christine Lagarde hints at green bond push from the ECB
'I have children, I have grandchildren. I just don't want to face those beautiful eyes, asking me and others: 'What have you done?''
CDP kicks off corporate temperature rating system
New rating system will allow investors to manage climate risk by highlighting the temperature pathways of their portfolios
'Fundamental change': How write downs and bankruptcies are fuelling stranded asset fears
Shell and BP are writing down assets while a raft of US fracking firms are entering bankruptcy protection – change is coming to the fossil fuel industry faster than anyone expected