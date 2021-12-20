Marks and Spencer is to benefit from a lower interest rate on a £850m loan if it delivers on its net zero goals, under the terms of a new credit facility announced last week.

The leading retailer has come to an agreement with BNP Paribas on a new £850m revolving credit facility to support the delivery of M&S's 2040 Scope 3 net zero goal covering its value chain emissions.

The new credit facility will run to June 2025, replacing the existing facility that is due to end in April 2023. Under its terms, M&S will benefit from a discounted interest rate for delivering against four sustainability metrics.

The chosen metrics - zero deforestation, sustainable fibre sourcing, packaging reduction, and slashing property emissions - cover four of the 10 issues laid out in M&S's net zero roadmap and span the M&S value supply chain to support its Scope 3 net zero goal.

"This is a first for M&S and brings to life the role finance plays in the move to a more sustainable, lower carbon economy," said James Rudolph, group treasurer and M&S colleague carbon champion, in a blog post on the M&S website. "Put simply, sustainability linked loans like our new credit facility, are designed to reward borrowers for delivering measurable improvements in environmental impact."

The news follows the launch of M&S's revamped Plan A sustainability programme in September, which laid out the retailer's ambition to achieve net zero emissions across its entire supply chain and products by 2040. As part of its plans to decarbonise its supply chain, M&S has said it will work with suppliers to eradicate deforestation from its palm oil and soy sourcing and boost low carbon farming methods by 2025, in addition to investing in technology that would track and monitor Scope 3 emissions.

Rudolph said this week's financial agreement is "just the first step" in moving towards a more sustainable financing framework. "M&S has been built on a belief that doing right by the planet is not just good citizenship, it's good business and by putting Plan A at the heart of our financing and investment decisions we can build an M&S that is more resilient and efficient as part of a sustainable future," he added.