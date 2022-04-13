Net Zero Finance: Making nature an attractive investment

VIDEO: Schroders' Andrew Dreaneen and Beccy Wilebore from Natural Capital Research offer advice and examples of how to drive up investment in nature-based solutions

The world stands no chance of solving the climate crisis, unless we also turn the tide on the ongoing decimation nature and biodiversity.
And so, it stands to reason that from the trillions of dollars of investment is needed in tackling climate change over the coming decades, some of that money must be funnelled towards nature-based solutions, which offer the advantage of delivering climate, biodiversity - and economic - benefits.

However, there remains some hesitancy and confusion in the financial sector as to how to approach investing in nature-based solutions - an issue that urgently needs addressing in order to unlock much needed funding towards this key area.

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Finance summit, which took place online in March 2022, Schroders' global head of alternatives and external manager solutions, Andrew Dreaneen, and Natural Capital Research chief of science Beccy Wilebore, both sat down with BusinessGreeen editor in chief James Murray to offer their advice and examples of how nature can become an attractive investment.

Their conversation can be watched back in full again above.

All of the sessions from the Net Zero Finance Summit. which took place virtually in March 2022, are available to watch back on demand for delegates signed up to on demand. More details are available on the event website.

Schroders is a partner of the Net Zero Finance summit.

