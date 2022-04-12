Zoom in on Net Zero - with NatWest CEO Alison Rose

James Murray
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Bank's chief executive speaks to BusinessGreen's James Murray about the challenge of achieving net zero financed emissions

NatWest Group is targeting net zero by 2050, and to also halve its financed emissions by 2030 in the interim, marking out the financial firm as one of the leaders in the race to decarbonise the UK banking sector.

Alison Rose, the firm's chief executive, has been instrumental in driving its climate and sustainability agenda, and she was names 'Leader of the Year' at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021 for her efforts.

The firm's achievements under her leadership include tightening its fossil fuel lending rules and exceeding its £20bn sustainable funding and financing target for 2021 six months early, while this month it plans to seek approval for its climate strategy from its shareholders.

Just this week, meanwhile, NatWest launched a new £1.5m training programme alongside the University of Edinburgh aimed at boosting climate knowledge, green economy and green finance skills for 16,000 of the bank's staff over the next five years.

In a wide-ranging chat with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray recently, Rose discussed the massive business opportunity from net zero, and the challenge of decarbonising NatWest's core business as well as its vast value chain, including investments, financing and its loan book.

The conversation can be watched again in full above.

This video interview is sponsored by NatWest Group.

James Murray
James Murray

Investment

NatWest launches £1.5m climate training programme for 16,000 staff

Bank teams up with University of Edinburgh in bid to enhance advice to business clients on net zero opportunities

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 April 2022 • 2 min read
net zero finance
Investment

Net Zero Finance: How financial firms can set science-based climate targets

VIDEO: SBTi's Nate Aden and Schroders' Stephanie Chang chat to BusinessGreen's James Murray about how financial sector should go about setting stringent financed emissions goals

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 11 April 2022 • 1 min read
Investment

Why are climate-committed banks living in a fuel's paradise?

The world's biggest banks are struggling to live up to their net zero commitments, and activists have noticed

Joel Makower, GreenBiz.com
clock 08 April 2022 • 7 min read