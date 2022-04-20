Net Zero Finance: Financial wellbeing - how to connect green principles with investments

Recent research conducted by life insurance, pensions and asset management firm Aegon shows that while most people want to contribute to a more sustainable world, only nine per cent think of their savings as a way of acting more sustainably.

Clearly, the intent is there, with environmental concerns driving the conversation, yet there remains a sizeable mismatch between values, savings intent and real-life investment choices.

BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Finance summit last month took a deeper dive into the fascinating findings of Aegon's latest Financial Wellbeing research, which sheds some light on how clients feel about their savings and the role of responsible investing, as well as how campaigns such as Make My Money Matter are pushing for a similar agenda and values.

At the event, Aegon's head of responsible investment Hilkka Komulainen and Make My Money Matter campaign director David Hayman both sat down with BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray to to discuss the research and more. Their conversation can be watched back in full again above.