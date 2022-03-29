Net Zero Finance: Live Blog

It's finally here - today our day-long interactive, virtual Net Zero Finance summit will be broadcast from BusinessGreen's Studios in Central London, bringing together top investors and experts from across the green economy to explore how to accelerate the transition towards net zero emission portfolios, and the challenges and opportunities that will result.

The Summit will feature an opening keynote address from Lord Callanan - Minister for Business, Energy and Corporate Responsibility - as well as contributions from a host of internationally renowned green finance experts, including Sony Kapoor of The Nordic Institute for Finance, Technology, and Sustainability, Carbon Tracker's Mark Campanale, and Catherine Koffman from the Development Bank of Southern Africa. Other confirmed speakers at the event include Julian Mylchreest, executive vice chairman at Bank of America, Tara Schmidt, sustainability and ESG finance Director at Lloyds Banking Group, and Robert King, head of sustainable finance at HSBC.

To keep up to date with today's events, the place to be is right here on our Live Blog below, which the BusinessGreen team will be keeping updated throughout the day.

Net Zero Finance forms part of BusinessGreen's third annual Net Zero Festival programme, which is taking place this September. Further details for the Festival will be announced in the coming weeks and you can register your interest in the event now.