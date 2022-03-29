Net Zero Finance: Live Blog

BusinessGreen brings you all you the latest from our day-long, interactive, virtual summit bringing together leading names from across the world of green finance

It's finally here - today our day-long interactive, virtual Net Zero Finance summit will be broadcast from BusinessGreen's Studios in Central London, bringing together top investors and experts from across the green economy to explore how to accelerate the transition towards net zero emission portfolios, and the challenges and opportunities that will result.

The Summit will feature an opening keynote address from Lord Callanan - Minister for Business, Energy and Corporate Responsibility - as well as contributions from a host of internationally renowned green finance experts, including Sony Kapoor of The Nordic Institute for Finance, Technology, and Sustainability, Carbon Tracker's Mark Campanale, and Catherine Koffman from the Development Bank of Southern Africa. Other confirmed speakers at the event include Julian Mylchreest, executive vice chairman at Bank of America, Tara Schmidt, sustainability and ESG finance Director at Lloyds Banking Group, and Robert King, head of sustainable finance at HSBC.

To keep up to date with today's events, the place to be is right here on our Live Blog below, which the BusinessGreen team will be keeping updated throughout the day.

Net Zero Finance forms part of BusinessGreen's third annual Net Zero Festival programme, which is taking place this September. Further details for the Festival will be announced in the coming weeks and you can register your interest in the event now.

Can technology solve greenwashing?

Forging new partnerships to bolster climate resilience

Lord Callanan was speaking at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Finance Summit
Investment

'Sunlight is the best disinfectant': Business Minister Lord Callanan urges firms to prepare for climate risk disclosure rules

Minister also confirms at Net Zero Finance Summit that updated Green Finance Strategy and green taxonomy rules to be published later this year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
29 March 2022
Credit: Ørsted
Investment

Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in 1.3GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

Consortium comprising AXA Investment Management Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances agree to buy up stake in project that is set to come online later this year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
28 March 2022
Last chance to register to attend Net Zero Finance Summit
Policy

Last chance to register to attend Net Zero Finance Summit

The Net Zero Finance Summit will take tomorrow, Tuesday 29 March - you can register now to be part of the live discussion

BusinessGreen
28 March 2022