Net Zero Finance: Accounting for climate-related matters in financial statements

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Carbon Tracker's Barbara Davidson and Persefoni's Ryan Miller discuss the challenges and opportunities of climate risk disclosure

The influential think tank Carbon Tracker recently launched a report which warned that "investors are flying blind as over 70 per cent of reviewed companies and 80 per cent of auditors fail to disclose climate risk in the financials".

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Finance summit, which took place online in March 2022, two leading experts delved deeper into the findings of this research, as well looking at how ClimtaTech could be the key for companies and financial institutions to easily meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements.

Carbon Tracker's head of accounting, audit and disclosure Barbara Davidson, and Persefoni's VP & GM for private capital markets Ryan Miller, both sat down to discuss this and more with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray. Their conversation can be watched back in full again above.

All of the sessions from the Net Zero Finance Summit. which took place virtually in March 2022, are available to watch back on demand for delegates signed up to on demand. More details are available on the event website.

Persefoni is a partner of the Net Zero Finance summit.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Backing fashion's sustainability buzzwords with action

Costco and Walmart: A tale of two supply chains

Most read
01

Octopus Energy swoops for heat pump manufacturer RED in 'multi-million pound' deal

12 April 2022 • 3 min read
02

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: Finalists Announced

12 April 2022 • 6 min read
03

A missed opportunity so big you can see it from the Kremlin

07 April 2022 • 10 min read
04

Tech giants launch $925m fund to shrink costs of carbon removal technologies

12 April 2022 • 4 min read
05

NatWest launches £1.5m climate training programme for 16,000 staff

11 April 2022 • 2 min read

More on Risk

Net Zero Finance: Making nature an attractive investment
Investment

Net Zero Finance: Making nature an attractive investment

VIDEO: Schroders' Andrew Dreaneen and Beccy Wilebore from Natural Capital Research offer advice and examples of how to drive up investment in nature-based solutions

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 April 2022 • 1 min read
Make My Money Matter has also launched a new film highlighting links between UK pensions and deforestation worldwide | Credit: MMMM
Investment

Net zero pensions campaign Make My Money Matter to sponsor Sky News' Daily Climate Show

Push for greener UK pension sector secures major boost with social media sponsorship for news channel's flagship climate programme

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 13 April 2022 • 4 min read
Common wealth
Investment

Passive funds pose a major threat to the net zero transition and economic stability

In an era of 'asset manager capitalism', passive funds are undermining fossil fuel divestment progress by propping up polluting industries falling out of favour from active investors, writes Common Wealth's Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes, Common Wealth
clock 13 April 2022 • 5 min read