Net Zero Finance: Accounting for climate-related matters in financial statements

The influential think tank Carbon Tracker recently launched a report which warned that "investors are flying blind as over 70 per cent of reviewed companies and 80 per cent of auditors fail to disclose climate risk in the financials".

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Finance summit, which took place online in March 2022, two leading experts delved deeper into the findings of this research, as well looking at how ClimtaTech could be the key for companies and financial institutions to easily meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements.

Carbon Tracker's head of accounting, audit and disclosure Barbara Davidson, and Persefoni's VP & GM for private capital markets Ryan Miller, both sat down to discuss this and more with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray. Their conversation can be watched back in full again above.