European Central Bank has urged banks to step up their climate risk assessments, after major benchmarking exercise reveals sector is poorly prepared for escalating impacts
Climate change presents a toxic cocktail of business model, credit, and operational risks to the banking sector over the short-to-medium term, yet not a single commercial bank in Europe is close to fully...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial