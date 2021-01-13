Net Zero - Finance
Closing the climate skills gap among investment professionals
How investment professionals contribute to the net zero transition can recast the way that society sees and appreciates finance's role in society, argues CFA UK chief executive Will Goodhart
Latest BusinessGreen webinar confirmed: Net Zero Investment - What role do investors play?
Hosted in association with Schroders, latest free webinar will next week explore the role investors can play in accelerating the net zero transition
Poll: UK banking customers demanding greener financial services
Deloitte's Better Banking Survey reveals a public increasingly concerned about the social and environmental credentials of the companies entrusted with their money
'Gold standard': Bankers draft net zero rules for financial services sector
Bankers for Net Zero alliance convened by All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Fair Business Banking unveils framework for sector's role in accelerating UK decarbonisation
How has the crisis affected insurance investors?
Schroders' Gavin Ralston looks at how insurance investors have handled the Covid-19 crisis, their return expectations, and how they view sustainability
Climate Action 100+: Nine out of 10 corporates exclude indirect emissions from climate goals
Update from investor-backed campaign calls on companies to better account for their indirect emissions in corporate climate goals
What does Biden's election victory mean for the energy transition?
A Joe Biden Presidency paves the way for a more coordinated approach in the transition to a low carbon world, writes Schroders' Mark Lacey, Alexander Monk and Felix Odey
Pension scheme Nest to ramp up green energy and buildings investments
More than half of pension scheme's overall portfolio will be within 'climate aware' strategies from February 2021
'Net Zero Underwriting Alliance': Axa boss proposes new climate alliance for insurance sector
Climate campaigners welcome proposal, but warn sector's net zero pledges are meaningless unless insurers end coverage for carbon intensive fossil fuel projects in the near-term
Asset managers with portfolios worth $9tr target net zero portfolios by 2050
Net Zero Asset Manager initiative commits firms to setting interim 2030 goals in line with achieving net zero portfolios by 2050 or sooner
Macquarie Asset Management sets sights on net zero portfolio by 2040
Australian banking giant becomes latest major investor to announce plans to decarbonise its portfolio
BlueTrack: Barclays debuts new dashboard to track progress towards net zero portfolio
But campaigners warn new strategy does not move fast enough to end financing for fossil fuel infrastructure
How climate change might affect investment returns
VIDEO: What Schroders' analysis tell us about global warming and investments?
'All our futures at risk': Investors urge European corporates to prepare 'Paris-aligned' accounts
Shell, Maersk, Air Liquide, Glencore, and Lafarge-Holcim among European firms identified as having high exposure to net zero transition risk in major new push from institutional investors
Watchdog orders UK firms to improve climate accounting in 2021
Companies are routinely 'not meeting investor needs' on climate and environmental data in annual reports, Financial Reporting Council warns
Are investors more motivated by morals or money?
Schroders' Global Investor Study 2020 suggests most investors not willing to compromise on personal beliefs in their work, even if returns were higher, explains Schroders' Jo Marshall
Why company culture matters - and how you track it
The right corporate culture is key to a company’s success - Schroders' Katherine Davidson considers why it is so important, and how can investors assess it
Mark Carney: Net zero transition represents 'greatest commercial opportunity of our time'
Former Bank of England governor to speak at Green Horizon Summit, which brings together CEOs, policymakers, and government officials to drive forward the financial sector's role in the net zero transition
Covid-19 and 'stakeholder capitalism': Actions speak louder than words
There is growing evidence that companies which put their stakeholders first on ESG issues perform better, explains Schroders' Katherine Davidson
Schroders: Steps towards net zero carbon emissions
VIDEO: Schroders' staff discuss the asset manager's aim to become a net zero business and source all of its electricity from renewable sources
Investor survey signals growing frustration over corporate 'greenwash'
Schroders survey of 650 institutional investors managing $25.9tr worldwide signals surging interest in active company engagement on green issues
Why the energy transition is about more than generating clean power
The energy transition isn't just about producing renewable energy - investment and earnings opportunities are spread across four different areas, explain Schroders' Mark Lacey, Alexander Monk and Felix Odey
Barclays closes £400m green bond in support of energy efficient home mortgages
The bank has successfully closed its second green bond as it continues its strategy to deliver net zero financed emissions by 2050
Northern Local Government Pension Scheme targets net zero portfolio by 2050
NLGPS joins Make My Money Matter pledge to align its £46bn investment portfolio with Paris Agreement's 1.5C goal
Agents of sustainable change: How investors expect companies to be socially aware
Our Global Investor Study 2020 reveals investor and consumer views on company responsibility for tackling climate change, writes Schroders' Vicki Owen
PwC: Less than a third of UK banks have net zero targets in place
Major new study from consultancy giant reveals UK banks are more engaged with climate risks than ever before, but decarbonisation plans remain underpowered
Net Zero Festival: The economic case for net zero
VIDEO: Chris Stark, CEO of the Committee on Climate Change, explains how rapid innovation is making the economic case for a net zero transition even more compelling every year
UK's first local government green bond raises £1m for West Berkshire District Council
New funds to help deliver solar arrays, LED traffic lights, cycleways, and nature protection projects
'Reinvest in Earth': New initiative aims to mobilise $10bn of climate funding
Global Returns Project calls on individuals to commit 0.25 per cent of their savings to support not-for-profit climate solutions
Net Zero Festival: The investment case for net zero
VIDEO: Abyd Karmali OBE, managing director for sustainable finance at Bank of America, sets out the three key reasons for companies to turbocharge their net zero efforts, and how investors can benefit