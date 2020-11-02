Zoom in on Net Zero with Verco's Dave Worthington

VIDEO: Managing director of the sustainability consultancy joins BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray to discuss

Dave Worthington is managing director of Verco, a leading sustainability consultancy that traces its roots back more than 30 years.

Verco's original founders were pioneers in green energy, focusing on sustainable development in East Africa through working on solar power and low emission cook stoves, and in the years since the company has gradually shifted to far more of a global focus, working on projects in the UK and developed world as well.

As Worthington explains the company has an entrepreneurial spirit at its heart, having previously operated - among other ventures - a successful energy efficiency business rolling out insulation in homes, while the renewable power supplier Good Energy and climate finance specialist Camco were both originally spun-out from Verco.

For over a decade now, the company has been employee-owned, and it is now strongly focused on assisting companies with delivering credible, successful and profitable path to net zero emissions, in what is gearing up to be a critical year at the start of a monumental decade for the green - and indeed wider - economy.

Following Verco's being named as Consultancy of the Year at this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, Worthington joined BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray for a wide-ranging discussion about the company's eventful history, how sustainability and the green economy has shifted over the years, and - crucially - the path ahead over the next 12 months leading up to COP26 in Glasgow. The conversation can be watch in full above.

Verco is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.