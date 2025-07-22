Survey reveals hit to businesses' net zero confidence

Annual BSI Net Zero Barometer reveals growing concerns over ability to meet net zero targets, as execs step up call for more support
Business leaders' confidence in their ability to meet net zero targets have taken a hit in the past 12 months, according to the latest edition of the BSI's Net Zero Barometer report. The standards body's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis