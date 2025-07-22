Survey reveals hit to businesses' net zero confidence

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Annual BSI Net Zero Barometer reveals growing concerns over ability to meet net zero targets, as execs step up call for more support

Business leaders' confidence in their ability to meet net zero targets have taken a hit in the past 12 months, according to the latest edition of the BSI's Net Zero Barometer report. The standards body's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Sizewell C: Final investment decision secured for £38bn nuclear project

'Lift off for Britain's green aviation revolution': Government awards £63m to sustainable aviation fuel pioneers

More on Management

'UK first': Edinburgh International Festival achieves BSI Net Zero Pathway verification
Waste

'UK first': Edinburgh International Festival achieves BSI Net Zero Pathway verification

World famous festival becomes first arts organisation in the UK to be certified to BSI net zero standards

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 July 2025 • 2 min read
How resilience, data, and governance can build the business case for decarbonisation
Risk

How resilience, data, and governance can build the business case for decarbonisation

Latest BusinessGreen event sees experts explore how shifting the focus of arguments in support of sustainability can help overcome cost barriers to climate action

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 July 2025 • 6 min read
BusinessGreen Spotlight: New webinar series to launch this autumn
Management

BusinessGreen Spotlight: New webinar series to launch this autumn

New monthly webinars to explore the topics and trends that are shaping businesses' sustainability efforts

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 17 July 2025 • 2 min read