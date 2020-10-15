BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020: Winners announced
All the winners and highly commended entries from the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards
BusinessGreen has this week broadcast the results of the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, confirming the winners and highly commended entries for the UK's most prestigious green business awards.
The two shows are now available on demand, featuring a chance to meet the judges, keynote speeches from BusinessGreen editor James Murray, Business Minister Paul Scully, and We Mean Business CEO Maria Mendiluce. You can also catch up on inspiring acceptance speeches from our Politician of the Year Marvin Rees and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Geoffrey Lean.
The full list of winners and highly commended entries is below:
Consultancy of the Year
Verco
Highly Commended: Ecuity
ESG Investor of the Year
Cyan Finance
Highly Commended: Thrive Renewables
Highly Commended: Zouk Capital
Communications Agency of the Year
Seahorse Environmental Communications
Highly Commended: Greenhouse
Employee Engagement Campaign of the Year
WWF - Our Planet: Our Business
Highly Commended: Capgemini - ConnectWell Campaign
Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year
Refill x Chilly's - Chilly's Bottles
Highly Commended: Summer Fashion for Every Occasion - Barnardo's and Barley Communications
Energy Efficiency Project of the Year
Hull City Council - Warm Homes initiative
Highly Commended: GFG Alliance - Lochaber 'Water Battery' project
Green Infrastructure Project of the Year
Kaluza's SMILE H2020 Project - Orkney
Highly Commended: Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management
Highly Commended: UK Power Networks: Powerful-CB
Circular Economy Project of the Year
Tarkett - Closing the Loop initiative
Highly Commended: Li-Cycle Corp. - Lithium-ion battery resource recovery
Renewable Energy Project of the Year
Northfleet School for Girls Solar Project - Salix Finance
Highly Commended: Active Network Management - UK Power Networks
Highly Commended: Craiggore Wind Farm - RES
Green Building Project of the Year
The Wave - Surfing Lake development
Highly Commended: Natwest - 250 Bishopsgate
Transport Project of the Year
HydroFLEX Fuel Cell Train Project - Porterbrook
Highly Commended: DPD goes electric - DPD
Highly Commended: Electric Bus and Second Life Battery Application Project - Zenobe Energy
Highly Commended: Zero Emission Aviation - ZeroAvia
Young Sustainability Executive of the Year
Sherwyn Vaz and Taelor Daniells - NatWest
Highly Commended: Carol Choi - UK Power Networks
Sustainability Executive of the Year
Laura Barlow - NatWest Group
Highly Commended: Kate Weinberg - OVO Energy
Sustainability Team of the Year
Willmott Dixon Group Sustainability
Highly Commended: Bidfood - Sustainability Coordinators
Highly Commended: NatWest - Climate Purpose Team
Entrepreneur of the Year
Paul McAndrew - Aerofoil Energy Ltd
Highly Commended: Juan Pablo Cerda - Zeigo
Highly Commended: Rob Webbon - Presca Teamwear
Innovation of the Year
The Shellworks
Highly Commended: OnGen Expert - OnGen
Highly Commended: USER Project
Small Business of the Year
CIM - smarter building performance
Highly Commended: The Advanced Propulsion Centre
Leader of the Year
James Thornton - ClientEarth
Highly Commended: Stephen Fitzpatrick - OVO
Net Zero Now Award for Decarbonisation Strategy of the Year
GFG Alliance's Carbon Neutral 2030 (CN30) Initiative
Highly Commended: OVO Energy - Plan Zero
Politician of the Year
Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees
Company of the Year
Octopus Energy
Highly Commended: First Mile
Highly Commended: OVO Energy
Company of the Decade
OVO Energy
Highly Commended: RES
Highly Commended: ScottishPower
Lifetime Achievement Award
Geoffrey Lean
