BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020: Winners announced

All the winners and highly commended entries from the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards

BusinessGreen has this week broadcast the results of the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, confirming the winners and highly commended entries for the UK's most prestigious green business awards.

The two shows are now available on demand, featuring a chance to meet the judges, keynote speeches from BusinessGreen editor James Murray, Business Minister Paul Scully, and We Mean Business CEO Maria Mendiluce. You can also catch up on inspiring acceptance speeches from our Politician of the Year Marvin Rees and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Geoffrey Lean.

The full list of winners and highly commended entries is below:

Consultancy of the Year

Verco

Highly Commended: Ecuity

ESG Investor of the Year

Cyan Finance

Highly Commended: Thrive Renewables

Highly Commended: Zouk Capital

Communications Agency of the Year

Seahorse Environmental Communications

Highly Commended: Greenhouse

Employee Engagement Campaign of the Year

WWF - Our Planet: Our Business

Highly Commended: Capgemini - ConnectWell Campaign

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

Refill x Chilly's - Chilly's Bottles

Highly Commended: Summer Fashion for Every Occasion - Barnardo's and Barley Communications

Energy Efficiency Project of the Year

Hull City Council - Warm Homes initiative

Highly Commended: GFG Alliance - Lochaber 'Water Battery' project

Green Infrastructure Project of the Year

Kaluza's SMILE H2020 Project - Orkney

Highly Commended: Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management

Highly Commended: UK Power Networks: Powerful-CB

Circular Economy Project of the Year

Tarkett - Closing the Loop initiative

Highly Commended: Li-Cycle Corp. - Lithium-ion battery resource recovery

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Northfleet School for Girls Solar Project - Salix Finance

Highly Commended: Active Network Management - UK Power Networks

Highly Commended: Craiggore Wind Farm - RES

Green Building Project of the Year

The Wave - Surfing Lake development

Highly Commended: Natwest - 250 Bishopsgate

Transport Project of the Year

HydroFLEX Fuel Cell Train Project - Porterbrook

Highly Commended: DPD goes electric - DPD

Highly Commended: Electric Bus and Second Life Battery Application Project - Zenobe Energy

Highly Commended: Zero Emission Aviation - ZeroAvia

Young Sustainability Executive of the Year

Sherwyn Vaz and Taelor Daniells - NatWest

Highly Commended: Carol Choi - UK Power Networks

Sustainability Executive of the Year

Laura Barlow - NatWest Group

Highly Commended: Kate Weinberg - OVO Energy

Sustainability Team of the Year

Willmott Dixon Group Sustainability

Highly Commended: Bidfood - Sustainability Coordinators

Highly Commended: NatWest - Climate Purpose Team

Entrepreneur of the Year

Paul McAndrew - Aerofoil Energy Ltd

Highly Commended: Juan Pablo Cerda - Zeigo

Highly Commended: Rob Webbon - Presca Teamwear

Innovation of the Year

The Shellworks

Highly Commended: OnGen Expert - OnGen

Highly Commended: USER Project

Small Business of the Year

CIM - smarter building performance

Highly Commended: The Advanced Propulsion Centre

Leader of the Year

James Thornton - ClientEarth

Highly Commended: Stephen Fitzpatrick - OVO

Net Zero Now Award for Decarbonisation Strategy of the Year

GFG Alliance's Carbon Neutral 2030 (CN30) Initiative

Highly Commended: OVO Energy - Plan Zero

Politician of the Year

Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees

Company of the Year

Octopus Energy

Highly Commended: First Mile

Highly Commended: OVO Energy

Company of the Decade

OVO Energy

Highly Commended: RES

Highly Commended: ScottishPower

Lifetime Achievement Award

Geoffrey Lean