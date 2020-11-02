Unfriend: Why is Facebook restricting climate-related ad campaigns from green businesses?

Facebook has pledged to clamp down on climate misinformation | Credit: Will Francis
Green businesses contend the social media giant's policies are treating their adverts in the same way as campaigns from 'dark money' funded lobbyists, undermining the timeliness and effectiveness of their marketing messages in the process

A Facebook ad that ran earlier this month for an offshore wind event urged graduates to attend in order to "discover your role in the journey to net zero emissions". While the advert will no doubt seem...

