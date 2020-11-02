Unfriend: Why is Facebook restricting climate-related ad campaigns from green businesses?
Green businesses contend the social media giant's policies are treating their adverts in the same way as campaigns from 'dark money' funded lobbyists, undermining the timeliness and effectiveness of their marketing messages in the process
A Facebook ad that ran earlier this month for an offshore wind event urged graduates to attend in order to "discover your role in the journey to net zero emissions". While the advert will no doubt seem...
More news
Brexit food fears ease as government pledges to give trade watchdog more teeth
Government pledges to give Trade and Agriculture Commission ability to scrutinise post-Brexit trade deals, but campaigns warn amendment to legislation falls short of formally banning products such as chlorinated chicken from the UK
Statkraft to snap up Solarcentury in £117m deal
Energy giant inks agreement to acquire pioneering solar developer, securing 6GW clean energy pipeline in bid to become 'one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies'
The White House effect: Biden, Trump, and the outlook for green business
Whoever wins the 2020 election will steer the world's biggest economy through the start of a critical decade for green business
Greencoat Capital hits 1GW as it snaps up solar portfolio from Allianz Global Investors
Purchase of three operational solar plants brings total value of solar assets in asset manager's Greencoat Solar II fund to £2bn