'Deeply frustrating and annoying': Green firms urge Facebook to review its climate ad policies

Clean tech and energy companies are calling on the social media giant to review its climate advertising policies, noting the current state of play undermines their campaigns

Facebook is again under fire over its content policies, this time from green firms who claim the social media giant's advertising rules effectively force companies to water down messaging about climate change in their ad campaigns.

Clean energy companies are calling on the social media giant to tweak its advertising rules for climate-related issues, warning the current rules unfairly discriminate against businesses that want to mention the environmental crisis in their digital marketing.

At issue is the fact that professionals and groups that want to mention climate change in Facebook and Instagram adverts must undergo a time-consuming authorisation process to become a registered 'social issues'-based advertiser.

That registration process - which involves a number of steps, including a pin being sent by post - is not deemed a viable option by many social media professionals delivering campaigns to tight deadlines or in response to breaking news. In addition, green groups have complained that climate-focused ads by registered advertisers are subject to more scrutiny and longer approval times than other types of ads, a situation some say unfairly benefits companies not focused on tackling climate change.

Facebook, which has long been criticised for its role in the spread of climate misinformation, contends that it holds posts about climate change to a "higher standard" in order to prevent election interference and other 'abuses' of the platform.

But a BusinessGreen investigation has revealed growing disquiet amongst sustainability professionals and green energy entrepreneurs who fear the social media giant's advertising policies undermine the timeliness and effectiveness of their marketing messages. They have also criticised the social media giant for making no distinction between ads from "dark money-funded organisations" that seek to inhibit climate action and companies in the business of selling climate solutions.

Writing on BusinessGreen today, Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport said the current policies on both Facebook and Twitter - which has gone further still and banned all advertising classified as 'political' - were "deeply frustrating and annoying". "We know the evidence behind human beings' impact on the climate is incontrovertible (please don't quote me another climate denier blog, they are as bad as the flat-Earthers)," Davenport wrote. "The response to it is simple: reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Facebook recently acknowledged this in a post... Facebook needs to put its advertising policies where its mouth is. They should acknowledge that businesses offering market solutions to climate change and base their messaging on simple scientific facts should not be treated as a political party."

However, a spokesperson for Facebook defended the company's current procedures for all climate-related advertising. "To prevent election interference and other abuses of our platform, ads about politics, elections or social issues like climate change are held to a higher standard," they told BusinessGreen. "This means advertisers must be authorised in advance and include a disclaimer identifying who has paid for the ad."