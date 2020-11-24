Creating a zero carbon industrial cluster

VIDEO: Carbon capture and hydrogen experts from the government and the Zero Carbon Humber partnership discuss the benefits and challenges of decarbonising heavy industry across the UK

It is one of the biggest technical, economic, and political challenges facing the global push to build a net zero emission economy: how do you decarbonise the energy and carbon-intensive industries that provide many of the building blocks for the modern economy?

Zero Carbon Humber is one of a handful of world-leading projects seeking to answer this critical question and transform the UK's highest emitting industrial region into the world's first net zero industrial cluster by 2040. Through low carbon hydrogen production, carbon capture and carbon removal technology, and access to the UK's fast expanding offshore wind capacity, the cluster has the potential to deliver the shared infrastructure and offshore undersea storage that could allow industrial businesses to decarbonise - providing a template for regions the world over to follow.

Last week BusinessGreen hosted an online event which heard from Will Lochhead - deputy director for industrial carbon captre and hydrogen business models at BEIS - as well as a number of the companies and experts involved in the Zero Carbon Humber partnership, including Equinor, National Grid, Uniper, British Steel, SSE, Drax and the University of Sheffield.

The full webinar, which was chaired by BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray and hosted in association with Zero Carbon Humber, can be watched again in full above.