Carbon3.ai pledges £1bn investment to build network of renewables-powered data centres

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK tech firm aims to convert legacy industrial sites into AI data centres powered entirely using clean energy

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Carbon3.ai has announced plans to invest £1bn in developing a nationwide network of renewables-powered data centres to meet growing demand for secure and sustainable...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Global Methane Pledge: World remains badly off track to meet 2030 targets

Study: Fossil fuels enter 'period of stagnation' following record renewables growth

More on Technology

Sky debuts hydrogen clean power generator for film and TV production
Technology

Sky debuts hydrogen clean power generator for film and TV production

Broadcaster expects new power system to cut on-set emissions, reduce air pollution, and minimise noise when compared with a diesel generator

Amber Rolt
clock 12 November 2025 • 2 min read
Octopus snaps up home energy start-up Kuppa
Technology

Octopus snaps up home energy start-up Kuppa

Companies promise to 'brew up' smarter homes with technology designed to make it easier to undertake green upgrades

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 November 2025 • 2 min read
Statkraft unveils plans for latest Shetland green ammonia project
Technology

Statkraft unveils plans for latest Shetland green ammonia project

Norwegian energy giant confirms plans for Tagdale Green Ammonia projects, after securing site for new 80MW plant

Amber Rolt
clock 06 November 2025 • 2 min read