Centrica
Centrica and sonnen team up to create UK's 'most advanced' virtual power plant
Network of 100 batteries in homes across the UK will be linked via the cloud to provide demand response services to the grid
Laying out a path to net zero
Nick Baird, group director of corporate affairs at Centrica, outlines the company's role as an enabler for net zero
'EV Centre of Excellence': Centrica inks VW dealer EV partnership
Energy giant continues EV push with new alliance with Citygate
'Charge Park': Centrica and NCP to trial new service for commercial EV fleets
Companies set to open dedicated 'charge park' for commercial EV fleets and zero emission taxis
'Milestone moment': Cornwall Local Energy Market achieves major flexibility breakthrough
Energy firm Centrica announces its platform can now host both transmission and distribution networks simultaneously
Green energy measures could save public sector £375m a year, Centrica estimates
Study by energy giant suggests cost and energy savings across public sector that would result from installing solar panels, LED lighting, and low carbon heating measures would run to £5.6bn over 15 years
The power and the glory: Catholic churches and schools ink major green energy deal
British Gas to provide renewable gas and electricity to over 4,500 Catholic churches and schools in one of the UK's biggest ever green energy contracts
A 15 minute power outage, a nightmare for business
Even the briefest power interruption can have a costly impact on businesses - Alan Barlow, Director of UK and Ireland for Centrica Business Solutions, discusses what lessons can be learnt from the UK's recent major power cut
Plotting a route on the journey to EV enablement
Head of Solution Sales at Centrica Business Solutions, Louis Burford, outlines the potential potholes for Electric Vehicle adoption
Energy independence key to thriving communities
Mark Futyan, distributed power systems director at Centrica, outlines why a U-turn on a 100-year-old government policy may be great news for household and business budgets
Centrica doubles down on plan to 'refocus' portfolio on cleaner technologies
CEO Ian Conn confirms he is to step down, as he hails clean energy reforms as a success and reveals plans to sell oil and gas production arm and step up EV activities
Out of the control room and in to the boardroom
Ian Hopkins, sales director UK and Ireland at Centrica Business Solutions, on the rising importance of energy on corporate agendas
Centrica ramps up home EV charge point installation offering
British Gas-owner eyes 10 to 15 per cent EV installation market share with new digital service to link drivers with installers
EV100: Centrica, SSE, and Mitie pledge to turn vehicle fleets electric
Big Six energy rivals join global electric vehicle drive alongside facilities services giant Mitie
Net Zero: Where there's a will there's a way
As the UK waits to hear the outcome of its joint bid to host next years' COP26 climate summit, Centrica's head of environment James Rushen offers his view on the government's proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050
Centrica partners with US Energy Department to trial battery innovations
Centrica is to work with the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory to develop new hybrid battery storage technology
Centrica launches solar and battery products to power EV switchover
Energy giant to install on-site solar and batteries to boost companies' EV charging infrastructure
Going the distance to benefit from a long-term, sustainable business strategy
The journey to energy sustainability is a marathon - not a sprint. Those organisations that are in it for the distance and take a strategic, long-term approach to positive energy management are winning, writes Centrica's Insights Manager Maxine Cook
Could local energy markets provide the answer to green grid overload?
Across Cornwall, cutting edge green technologies are being installed to help manage the grid constraints caused by renewables - BusinessGreen visited the county to find out more
Centrica installs domestic batteries to support Cornish grid
Energy giant has completed the installation of 100 sonnen batteries in Cornish homes, marking a key stage in its £19m Local Energy Market trial
Green, clean, strong and secure: Why aren't more businesses embracing energy sustainability?
Centrica's Louis Burford explores recent research revealing how those businesses embracing sustainable energy strategies are standing out from the crowd commercially
Ambition 2030: Accelerating sustainability
As the Committee on Climate Change prepares to make its recommendations to Government on the UK's long-term climate targets, Centrica's Group Head of Environment, James Rushen, explains the steps that the company is taking to progress sustainability across...
Verv raises £6.5m to scale up green energy sharing platform
UK start-up behind smart energy hub and green power sharing platform plans to use investment to expand presence into global markets
'Path to net zero': Centrica sets goal to deliver 7GW of clean energy systems by 2030
As new partnership with BusinessGreen is confirmed, energy giant unveils sweeping new plan to support the SDGs, accelerate clean tech deployment, and develop a net zero emission strategy