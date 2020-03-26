Centrica

A 15 minute power outage, a nightmare for business
Even the briefest power interruption can have a costly impact on businesses - Alan Barlow, Director of UK and Ireland for Centrica Business Solutions, discusses what lessons can be learnt from the UK's recent major power cut

Net Zero: Where there's a will there's a way
As the UK waits to hear the outcome of its joint bid to host next years' COP26 climate summit, Centrica's head of environment James Rushen offers his view on the government's proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050

Ambition 2030: Accelerating sustainability
As the Committee on Climate Change prepares to make its recommendations to Government on the UK's long-term climate targets, Centrica's Group Head of Environment, James Rushen, explains the steps that the company is taking to progress sustainability across...