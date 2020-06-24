Drax
UK land area used to grow bioenergy crops shrinks in 2018
Defra statistics show 1.6 per cent of UK's arable land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production last year
Drax announces 'world first' target to be carbon negative by 2030
Power firm plans to use bioenergy with carbon capture and storage to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it generates
Drax: Britain needs 10 times more energy storage capacity to hit net zero
Great Britain will need at least 30GW of energy storage to meet its climate goals, according to new research from Drax
Roadmap charts course to create world's first net-zero industrial cluster in the Humber
Development of Carbon Capture and Storage technology alongside a hydrogen production facility could enable the region to spearhead the decarbonisation of UK industry, report says
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
My committee will ensure Drax lives up to its climate commitments
Former chief scientific adviser Sir John Beddington on why he has joined Drax's new advisory board
Drax appoints independent advisory board and promises 'stronger' biomass sourcing policy
Energy giant has faced criticism for use of biomass in the past
Andrea Leadsom overrules Planning Inspectorate to push through Drax coal to gas conversion
Business Secretary grants consent for Drax to convert coal units into gas generators at Yorkshire plant, despite Planning Inspectorate opposing proposals on climate grounds
Drax, Equinor and National Grid push for net zero industrial cluster
Companies spearhead campaign to turn Humber region into a hub for net zero technologies such as CCS, hydrogen and low carbon heating
EVs 'cannot be more polluting' than conventional cars, research finds
EVs could produce just 10 per cent of the CO2 of petrol and diesel cars within five years, Drax research suggests
Climate activists turn ire on SSE and Drax gas power plans
Anti-fossil fuel demonstrators force shutdown of SSE's Keadby 2 gas plant in Lincolnshire and try to picket Drax's London headquarters
UK power system produced record low CO2 emissions at end of June
Sunny, windy conditions on June 30 saw renewables supply more than half of UK's electricity, data commissioned by Drax shows
Plans confirmed for UK industrial CCU plant: Has carbon capture's time finally come?
Government hands out £26m in carbon capture funding, including to Tata Chemicals which plans to get the UK's first industrial scale facility running by 2021
Carbon capture and feedstock: Drax unveils project to turn CO2 into animal feed
Pilot project from Drax and Deep Branch Biotechnology aims to find sustainable alternatives to soy and fishmeal
Drax partners with Equinor to turn the Humber into UK's first 'zero carbon cluster'
Project will explore potential for combining hydrogen production with carbon capture usage and storage
Drax drives into electric vehicle market with business advice service
UK energy firm to offer bespoke EV energy services to companies looking to switch to battery-powered fleets
Carbon capture: Shell, BP, Tata Steel, and Drax join £1m UK advisory group
The CCUS Advisory Group, backed by £1m of funding, includes representatives from Shell, BP, Tata Steel, Drax, and National Grid
'World-first': Drax BECCS pilot begins capturing carbon emissions
C-Capture says its technology is now trapping one tonne of CO2 each day from the Drax power plant in Yorkshire
C-Capture secures £3.5m backing from BP, Drax and IP Group
UK carbon removal specialist's fundraise will help it further develop chemical-based system to remove CO2 from power plants, steel works, and cement factories
Haven Power and GridBeyond to offer businesses flexible renewables supply
Deal means Haven Power's business customers will be able to trade and optimise energy use via GridBeyond's flexibility platform
'Deeply concerning': Global CO2 emissions set to rise to record high in 2018
Major study points to worrying reversal of decarbonisation trend in 2018 with emissions set to hit record highs
Drax flicks switch on Europe's first Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage pilot
Pilot plant expected to capture a tonne of CO2 a day from biomass operations
Net zero operations for industry and transport possible by mid-century, research finds
It is technically and financially possible to decarbonise heavy industry and transport around the world by 2060, Energy Transitions Commission concludes
CCC: UK land policy overhaul crucial to support food, housing and climate
UK climate watchdog sets out blueprint to drive decarbonisation, protect habitats, boost food production and build more housing after Brexit